Interesting and Humour - page 3232
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
it is strange that you do not write anything about the "summer vacation" of "tourists" who may have been trained as pioneers in the children's military game "zarnitsa" - literally 2 days ago with practically military action, backpacks, on familiar territory, there is a brand new video with fuses, grenades and TNT
it is strange that you do not write anything about the "summer vacation" of "tourists" who may have been trained as pioneers in the children's military game "zarnitsa" - literally 2 days ago with practically military action, backpacks, on familiar territory, there's a very fresh video with fuses, grenades and TNT
Yes, apart from the "video" there was a photo.
True, one of these photos was taken fromphotostock Fotolia and there was an advertising image of this tent by the manufacturer, but it's "trifle"...
Tell me about it. I went to the mental health clinic the other day to get a certificate that I wasn't on the register, but I got so nervous while I was standing in line and argued that they put me on the register. You know, it's a real pain in the ass.
Do you remember how well the last empire used to do it? Using this arsenal,
I was on a business trip once - I lived near Moscow, and next to the hotel there was the place you're talking about.
The walls were 5 meters high with barbed wire. Rarely, sometimes during the day and sometimes at night, cars with red crosses drove by - but all was silent birds were singing and the walls were thick, you could hardly hear anything...
It's an awful state of mind...
--
but you know, you're not answering the question - you switch - to a secondary topic - which is not the main topic of the post ... that's not a very healthy sign...
Yura , it's not me . It's just wha
Yeah, in addition to the "video", there was also a photo.
True, one of these photos was taken fromphotostock Fotolia and it had an advertising image of this tent from the manufacturer, but that's "trivial"...
Jura will tell us everything. He knows.
He's a creepy guy - he lives in the ssho, he provokes everyone, he sabotages...
Maybe he is from Langley?
Do you remember how beautifully the past empire used to act? using this arsenal,
I was once on a business trip - I lived near Moscow, and next to the hotel there was the very establishment you're talking about.
The walls were 5 meters high with barbed wire. Rarely, sometimes during the day and sometimes at night, cars with red crosses drove by - but all was silent birds were singing and the walls were thick, you could hardly hear anything...
The condition is horrible.
Oh, what are you talking about, what are you trying to say so bravely, so heroically?
Oooh, it says it straight... Don't scare me - lack of ability to understand what's going on, you're not on a psychiatrist's visit after all ... although it would be dangerous to answer their stupid and clever questions incorrectly there ...
Oh, tell me about it. I was at the mental health center, took a certificate that I am not registered, but I got so nervous while I was standing in line and arguedthat I was registered. That's a real bummer, huh?
were you on a rampage or did you answer the questions wrong?
He's a creepy guy - he lives in the ssho, he provokes everyone, he sabotages...
Maybe he's a Langley (pardon me)?
No, I actually had a certificate that I wasn't crazy. But I ate it.
It's amazing how you're confused.
Oh, tell me about it. I was just in the mental health clinic, I took a certificate that I was not registered, and I got so nervous while I was standing in line and arguedthat I was registered. That's a real pain in the ass.
You were on a rampage or you answered the questions wrong?
What are we complaining about?
He's complaining about his head.
That's good, your lungs are breathing, your heart's beating.
what about your head?
But the head is a dark subject and cannot be examined.