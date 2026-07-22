Interesting and Humour - page 2834
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Resourcefulness. :)
Intelligence :)
Isn't he hosting, by any chance?
.
))), it comes to mind
A German, a Frenchman and a Russian argued over whose roads were better.
The Frenchman: - When I drive home from work, I use my little finger to steer.
German: - On my way home from work, I put a glass of water on my bonnet, and when I get home, not a drop spills out of the glass.
Russian: - When I'm driving home from work, I don't steer at all, the car drives itself...
- How come?
- Where does it go from the track?!