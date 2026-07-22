Interesting and Humour - page 2834

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goman:

Resourcefulness. :)


Intelligence :)

Isn't he hosting, by any chance?

[Deleted]  
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
To the teeth, not to the teeth, but he has a sledgehammer!
 
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
Eh, sleep well!:)
 
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Хакер превратил обычный автомобиль в беспилотный
Хакер превратил обычный автомобиль в беспилотный
  • 2015.12.17
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 17 декабря. INTERFAX.RU - Американский хакер Джордж Хоц, известный под ником geohot, из недорогих комплектующих самостоятельно собрал беспилотный автомобиль на базе седана Honda Acura ILX и разработал программное обеспечение для управления машиной, передает сайт N+1 со ссылкой на Bloomberg Businessweek. Система беспилотного вождения...
 
Server Muradasilov:
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))), it comes to mind

A German, a Frenchman and a Russian argued over whose roads were better.
The Frenchman: - When I drive home from work, I use my little finger to steer.
German: - On my way home from work, I put a glass of water on my bonnet, and when I get home, not a drop spills out of the glass.
Russian: - When I'm driving home from work, I don't steer at all, the car drives itself...
- How come?
- Where does it go from the track?!

 
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20 лучших фотографий года по версии читателей National Geographic
20 лучших фотографий года по версии читателей National Geographic
  • fishki.net
National Geographic всегда славился своими потрясающими снимками природы и моментов из жизни людей, и фотографии 2015 года не стали исключением. Эта подборка включает в себя 20 великолепных фотографий, которые читатели журнала в этом году выбрали победителями категории "Фото дня". 6. "Чтобы рыбку есть, надо в воду лезть" 8. Рыбная машина...
 
 
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Японский геофизик предложил объяснение парадокса магнитного поля Земли
Японский геофизик предложил объяснение парадокса магнитного поля Земли
  • 2015.12.18
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 18 декабря. INTERFAX.RU - Японский ученый высказал версию, объясняющую появление магнитного поля Земли на ранних этапах ее формирования, передает ресурс N+1 со ссылкой на журнал Nature. На конференции геофизиков American Geophysical Union meeting, проходящей в Сан-Франциско с 14 по 18 декабря, ученый из Токийского технологического...
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