Interesting and Humour - page 2237
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And as always bypassed ))
Why is it "past"? The task is indeed pseudoscientific. The paradox is only for TV.
It's about substituting one task for another.
No probability increases there. Yuri is right.
Why is it "past"? The problem is indeed pseudoscientific. A paradox only for TV.
It was the same with Reshetov's perseptron - they believed it ))))
Firstly, the wording of the paradox is distorted. The point is that in the one-sided formulation it is always advantageous to change the envelope.
Secondly, the calculation is made for a known pair for which the expectation can be calculated in advance, which is fundamentally wrong, because the drawer can know the expectation only after seeing what is in both envelopes.
For plausibility we need to add a pair of envelopes to the problem, with 0n(break-even) and -2n(stoploss)
:-)
And one more envelope -10n(without Stop Loss)
and then compare expectation of variants with four and five envelopes
The same thing happened with Reshetov's perceptron - you believed it)))
As long as you believed or disbelieved I was making money on this perceptron. The only problem with MT4 is the absence of forward testing. But I've made a Java application, which runs forwards through command line and removes fudges.
The only problem was the lack of forward tests in MT4, but I made an EA in Java, which ran the forwards in the command line and screened out the fits.
It is not a matter of faith but of a bad hand. Some trader having beneath-the-board hands takes a ready trading strategy and cannot properly optimize it with a forward-looking check. The problem is that the strategy is not optimised as much as possible without forwards, and then, of course, he loses money by adjusting it and then yells at every corner that everything is rubbish and one cannot make money, because he lost.
If you want to extend the youthfulness of the skin on your hands,
Get yourself a pet land mollusk called an Achatina.
Hands them more often and they won't scorch your age so much!
While you may or may not believe it, I was making money on this perceptron. The only problem with MT4 is the lack of forward tests. But I made a Java add-on that runs the forwards through the command line and sifted out the fits.
Some people did not believe in MACD as well, but Surgeon has created an Expert Advisor and won the championship with it.
It's not a matter of faith, but of bias. A trader whose hands are below the floor takes a ready-made trading strategy and cannot properly optimize it with testing forwards. The problem is that the strategy is not optimised as much as possible without forwards, and then, of course, he loses money by adjusting it and then yells at every corner that everything is rubbish and one cannot make money, because he lost.
How did you do it? Tested with an indentation from the current moment, then checked on the next segment, which set of parameters gives profit, that one was used?
------------------------------------|-------------|----------
optimisation check into work
Right?
How did you do it? Did you test with an offset from the current moment, then check on the next section, which set of parameters gives a profit, that one was used?
------------------------------------|-------------|----------
optimisation testing in operation
Did you?