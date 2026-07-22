Interesting and Humour - page 862

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It could be quite useful:

BitTorrent developers to release file synchronisation software

[Deleted]  
vspexp:

Video shot by KIA Sorenta Russian assembly plant worker

For some reason I'm not surprised at all.
 
 
peripatetikos:
For some reason I'm not the least bit surprised.
and I think it's rigged.
 
bogeyman
 
 
Oops, got it.
 

I'd like to go to sea...


 
Strange how Apple hasn't sued MQ for iClose, iOpen and other i*
 
lazarev-d-m:
Strange how Apple hasn't sued MQ for iClose, iOpen and other i*.
Well maybe they haven't heard of them yet. ))
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