Interesting and Humour - page 862
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BitTorrent developers to release file synchronisation software
Video shot by KIA Sorenta Russian assembly plant worker
For some reason I'm not the least bit surprised.
I'd like to go to sea...
Strange how Apple hasn't sued MQ for iClose, iOpen and other i*.