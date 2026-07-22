Interesting and Humour - page 2061

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And I would buy one of these???????))))

 
titanhouse:

And I would buy one of these???????))))

It's vulgar.
 
titanhouse:

And I would buy one of these???????))))

Nah, even I can draw better than that.
 
Mischek:
What vulgarity
Why is it vulgar???????
 
TheXpert:
Nah, even I can draw better than that.
Show me!?!?!?!?
 
titanhouse:
Why is it WEAK???????
Shit, black and white rose tattoo style, ugh
 
titanhouse:
Show me!?!?!?!?
Nice try ) ... (с)
 
Mischek:
Damn, black and white rose tattoo style, ugh!
It's drawn with a simple pencil, it's not computer graphics!)))
 
titanhouse:
It's drawn with a simple pencil, it's not computer graphics!!!))
You should have told me right away that the author... No, it's not bad drawn... ) There's probably some talent for it.
 
titanhouse:
It's drawn with a simple pencil, it's not computer graphics!!!))
If you had your left foot in the dark in a cross-country tank ...
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