Interesting and Humour - page 4223
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let's say you can't be there with hashish, that's a fact
)
No, it's the light that synthesises endorphins.
Come on.
Good luck with that.
Acid is needed, definitely.
I usually only look at pictures in this thread, for fun, really.
and these days I'm getting tired of flipping through
)
Heh, that was a prime example of what dogmatic adherence to religion leads to -
astral beasts appear... divine light...
and they go cuckoo...
Heh, that was a prime example of what dogmatic adherence to religion leads to -
astral beasts appear... divine light...
...and they go cuckoo...
if she turned up, she was a witch, burn her, if she didn't turn up, she was a good and bright person... what is it you don't understand, demon? ))
To all atheists
To all atheists
And to non-atheists
To all atheists
+100!
Such a seemingly simple concept - conscience: start the day and end it with the question: do you live according to your conscience? A person may not suspect that this is the essence of the main religions and he is in full conformity with the canon.
But at once another clever twist: he substitutes the life of the individual for the politics of states, which arose by robbery, and then lived and still thrive by robbery. And the behaviour of these states does not depend on the banners they carried.
That's why it is done, why all this multi-page nonsense with a mixture of schizophrenia? If you don't like it, just say nothing, show some tolerance that is so dear to all these people, but no, something is stirring inside.
I don't understand...
The essence of religions is to enslave people's minds, and fairy tales about conscience and justice always remain fairy tales....
Religious fanatics of monotheism destroyed dissenters and even entire cultures, what an interesting conscience they have, selective, isn't it?
The Bolsheviks (Orthodox Christians by the way, and there were no others at the time) turned out to be fanatical destroyers...
similar processes took place in china...
communism is also a mono-religion...
checkmate...