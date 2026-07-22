Interesting and Humour - page 4396
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Today's the day! ...pillow fights, international dog biscuit day, banana bread day, curling, playing tennis, Republic of Guyana and Brunei Independence Day!
I like the second one - dog biscuit day, I'll be celebrating it, along with Bobby.
...
Also:
The keyboard has been assembled and tested. Assembly and delivery to the bakers is imminent.
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1835143999/zx-spectrum-next/posts/2425455
Bloomberg: Elon Musk has taken out a $61 million mortgage
Bloomberg: Elon Musk has taken out a $61 million mortgage
Elon Musk is the most unique hype project in the last 200 years ... Maybe even in 2000 years.
Papua New Guinea (I've been there) -
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In their market, knowing that language - half the price for sure ...
Hype - freeloading - (not to be outdone here - it's HELP).
The development of the word "hype" is related to the meaning of deception, cheating.
"hype" is both a person (a cheat) and their activity (a trick).
"hype" as PR hype: "a goggle, a trick to get attention".
Papua New Guinea (I've been there) -
----------
At their market, knowing this language - half the price for sure ...
And if you've lived there for half a year, you're already theirs. ...
In Kamboji, you're a barang (not local).
- I was walking through Phnom Penh one day (true story), and from the other side of me - "When to go home?".
- I said "In 3 months my contract is up ..."
- He says, "No, when to go home, to Stung Treng, home?"
- I hovered ...
I was a local... with a police medal ... (though, no personal life if the police medal, but that's another story...).
The development of the word "hype" is related to the meaning of deception, cheating.
"hype" is both a person (a cheat) and their activity (a trick).
"hype" as PR hype: "a goggle, a trick to get attention".
hype is another story ...
And everyone wonders why he posts Chinese music here ...
I lived (worked, to be specific) there in South East Asia for more than 5 years...
I have the right!
And I got a medal from them, a police medal for bravery...