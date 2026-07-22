Interesting and Humour - page 4396

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Today's the day! ...pillow fights, international dog biscuit day, banana bread day, curling, playing tennis, Republic of Guyana and Brunei Independence Day!

I like the second one - dog biscuit day, I'll be celebrating it, along with Bobby.

...

Also:

  • February 23, 1893, the diesel engine is patented - 126 years old.
  • 23 February 1993 high-level programming language Ruby is developed - 26 years.

 

The keyboard has been assembled and tested. Assembly and delivery to the bakers is imminent.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1835143999/zx-spectrum-next/posts/2425455


 

Bloomberg: Elon Musk has taken out a $61 million mortgage

Yesterday, 21:56
MOSCOW, Feb 22 - RIA Novosti. Founder of Tesla and SpaceX Ilon Musk has taken out a $61 million mortgage, Bloomberg writes.
According to the publication, late last year, the billionaire took out a mortgage at Morgan Stanley Bank to purchase four properties, and also refinanced a mortgage loan taken in 2012.
It is reported that Musk will pay a monthly payment of 180 thousand dollars over 30 years.
Bloomberg: Илон Маск взял ипотеку на 61 миллион долларов
Bloomberg: Илон Маск взял ипотеку на 61 миллион долларов
  • 2019.02.22
  • РИА Новости https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/export/ria/logo.png
  • ria.ru
По информации издания, в конце прошлого года миллиардер взял ипотеку в банке Morgan Stanley для покупки четырех объектов недвижимости, а также рефинансировал взятый в 2012 году ипотечный кредит.
 
Texnolog:

Bloomberg: Elon Musk has taken out a $61 million mortgage

Yesterday, 21:56
MOSCOW, Feb 22 - RIA Novosti. Founder of Tesla and SpaceX Ilon Musk has taken out a $61 million mortgage, Bloomberg writes.
According to the publication, late last year, the billionaire took out a mortgage at Morgan Stanley Bank to purchase four properties, and also refinanced a mortgage loan taken in 2012.
It is reported that Musk will pay $180,000 a month for 30 years.

Elon Musk is the most unique hype project in the last 200 years ... Maybe even in 2000 years.

 
Hype - freebies - (not to be outdone here - it's a HELP).
 

Papua New Guinea (I've been there) -

  • ba no be? (where are you going?)
  • Ba uma (home)
  • Bauma - diac (home is good)
  • Tamba, laikha ferikwan, laikha enamorada ... sho ... (since no wife, no mistress ... ugh, bad ...).

----------

In their market, knowing that language - half the price for sure ...

 
Sergey Golubev:
Hype - freeloading - (not to be outdone here - it's HELP).

The development of the word "hype" is related to the meaning of deception, cheating.
"hype" is both a person (a cheat) and their activity (a trick).
"hype" as PR hype: "a goggle, a trick to get attention".

 
Sergey Golubev:

Papua New Guinea (I've been there) -

  • ba no be? (where are you going?)
  • Ba uma (home)
  • Bauma - diac (home is good)
  • Tamba, laikha ferikwan, laikha enamorada ... sho ... (since no wife, no mistress ... ugh, bad ...).

----------

At their market, knowing this language - half the price for sure ...

And if you've lived there for half a year, you're already theirs. ...

  • I was walking through Phnom Penh one day (true story), and from the other side of me - "When to go home?".
  • I said "In 3 months my contract is up ..."
  • He says, "No, when to go home, to Stung Treng, home?"
  • I hovered ...
In Kamboji, you're a barang (not local).
I was a local... with a police medal ... (though, no personal life if the police medal, but that's another story...).

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

The development of the word "hype" is related to the meaning of deception, cheating.
"hype" is both a person (a cheat) and their activity (a trick).
"hype" as PR hype: "a goggle, a trick to get attention".

hype is another story ...

 

And everyone wonders why he posts Chinese music here ...
I lived (worked, to be specific) there in South East Asia for more than 5 years...
I have the right!

And I got a medal from them, a police medal for bravery...

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