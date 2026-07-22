Interesting and Humour - page 1830

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nabath:
There-there! That is why the characteristics of the phone itself are weak, because they are already outdated, the market is changing fast enough and moving forward.

Nonsense. Traditionally, state corporations and public sector workers will be forced to buy unneeded crap for unreasonable amounts of money.

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nabath:
I would not say that the development has something special, but in our time when smartphones are similar to each other like two peas in a pod, it is something new, although there were similar projects, I heard somewhere ... But the price for ordinary people is too high I think ... so in fact nothing special. And yes, the news deserves a place in the section "humor" )
There must have been similar ideas. I understand that the basic idea that they say the second E-ink display does not consume much power and it will save money. But the main things, which is almost 90% of the action will be done on the main display. So, the savings will be minuscule. As for the price, it's a bit steep. For 10 kilos you can buy a good Chinese smartphone. And for 20 K, you can buy a top-of-the-range smartphone from last year from the best manufacturers.
 

They say,"Crime has fallen sharply in Ukraine's regions as the entire police force has been pulled into Kiev."

 

Hadn't noticed before - just added?

 
Contender:

Nonsense. Traditionally, state corporations and state employees will be forced to buy unnecessary crap for unreasonable money.

Well that only makes it worse for the corporations )
 
peripatetikos:
There must have been similar ideas. My understanding is that the main idea is that the second E-ink display will not consume much power and it will save money. But the main things, which is almost 90% of the activities will be done on the main display. So, the savings will be minuscule. As for the price, it's a bit steep. For 10 kilos you can buy a good Chinese smartphone. And for 20 K you can buy a top-of-the-range smartphone from the best manufacturers.
Yes there were similar ideas, I do not know about the e-ink, but already exhibited the idea, but it was still very raw and depressing, and now the type of eating the fruits of labor and all that time.
 
nabath:
Well, that only makes it worse for the corporations )

Not only that. Prices for natural monopolies, which are state corporations, include all sorts of (including delusional non-core) costs.

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MigVRN:

Didn't notice before - just added?

Yes, today.

There's more.

 
murad:

Yes, today.

There's more.

Martian?
 

Por tu guese :)

PS just an association, if anything :)

2 Warshawski's (Black Coffee) is cooler, I couldn't find it on YouTube.

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