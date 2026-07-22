Interesting and Humour - page 328
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Yeah, 6 litres, poured it out, poured it out. And these are 11-litre buckets, a 3-litre bucket will not work, and you need Uncle Boris the labourer, who will pour everything you need for a pint and one bucket.
Doesn't anyone have a Roxxxy TrueCompanion MACD robot, they say it costs 5 000 quid?
No one wants to share.
It's understandable, it's a robot.
it's not a horror, it's a normal riddle.
There is a similar one (in Die Hard 2 it was) on how to score 4 litres with 5 and 3 litre buckets
And they will make a lot of them. And they will be given passports. And they will join the united Russia.
Coffee Break
Where have you been all day?
Terrible.
Maths, yearly test tomorrow, 3rd grade