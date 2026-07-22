Interesting and Humour - page 328

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Urain:
Yeah, 6 litres, poured it out, poured it out. And these are 11-litre buckets, a 3-litre bucket will not work, and you need Uncle Boris the labourer, who will pour everything you need for a pint and one bucket.
I agree, and it is a shame that water is more expensive than oil.
 
Does anyone have a Roxxxy TrueCompanion MACD robot, said to cost 5,000 quid?
 
Mischek:
Doesn't anyone have a Roxxxy TrueCompanion MACD robot, they say it costs 5 000 quid?
No one's talking. No one wants to share.
 
joo:
No one wants to share.

It's understandable, it's a robot.

 
sergeev:

it's not a horror, it's a normal riddle.

There is a similar one (in Die Hard 2 it was) on how to score 4 litres with 5 and 3 litre buckets

Die Hard3. Bruce Willis and Samuel L Jackson.
 

And they will make a lot of them. And they will be given passports. And they will join the united Russia.

 

Coffee Break

 

Where have you been all day?

 
Mischek:

Terrible.

Maths, yearly test tomorrow, 3rd grade


 
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