Interesting and Humour - page 470

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Integer:
Reduce parental control and give the right to live independently (enter, leave the house at any time, personal space in the house, the right to have a say in the family).
Wow! He's got it all. The voting rights are worse so far.
 
Apexer:
And change "nerd" to "son."
Who told you he was my son? )))
 
 

Fractal geometry. ))

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Hubble on wheels. For 10 yuan, those wishing to look at the moon can do so.


 

Уважаемые разработчики из фирмы Genius,

Please move the "B" key away from the "Y" key and the "X" key away from the "Z" key.

Sincerely Yulia Zueva.
:) poor girl.
 

I don't get it - are you fishing or is it the flood?


 
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