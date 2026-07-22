Interesting and Humour - page 2959
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I have 12.
1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1*0+1 = 12
A fascinating riddle... There's a similar one... I'll skip the foul language, you'll figure it out.
Six heads, five... three tails, one...
What's that?
From Dahl's Dictionary:
Foursquare -- walking on all fours
Spread your fingers.
A vyun -- one who twirls.
It's an environmental riddle -- quite solvable for children.
So the lady on the podium isn't competent, but the guy's got the right answer.
Besides, we should look at the topic to which the problem was given. Maybe they were studying pets. Of course, if taken out of context.
From Dahl's Dictionary:
Foursquare -- walking on all fours
Spread your fingers.
A vyun -- one who twirls.
It's an environmental riddle -- quite solvable for children.
So the lady at the podium isn't competent, but the man answered it correctly.
A fascinating riddle... There's a similar one... I'll skip the foul language, you can guess it yourself.
Six heads, five... three tails, one...
What is it?
Google said "The Bogatyrs" by Vasnetsov. Of course I didn't guess it myself.
Why burden children with words long out of use?
Do you know how children learn to speak and understand speech?
I don't know about "quadruped" -- but "straddle", "straddle" and "woon" are not obsolete words.
And it's common now to fold your fingers with the Victoria sign.
From Dahl's Dictionary:
Foursquare -- walking on all fours
Spread your fingers.
A vyun -- one who twirls.
It's an environmental riddle -- quite solvable for children.
So the lady on the podium isn't competent, but the guy's got the right answer.
Besides, we should look at the topic to which the problem was given. Maybe they were studying pets. Of course, if you take it out of context.
Kids don't know the answer.
If you use Dahl's dictionary, does a cow walk on all fours? Does it hobble?
Children do not know the answer.
How is this known?
A riddle from a textbook which the children use with the help of the teacher to learn a topic.
"With the help of the teacher" is the key point.
If this riddle is taken out of the context of the lesson, then you get the conclusions that everyone with fur and from a "big" mind does.
In fact, there is not a single non-Russian word in the riddle. And there is not a single word used inappropriately.
If you take children's riddles (even the simplest) and riddle them to any adult, the adult will not answer all of them.
Google said "Bogatyrs" by Vasnetsov. Naturally, I didn't guess it myself.