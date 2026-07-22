Interesting and Humour - page 3436

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Alexandr Saprykin:
Something about this bird at the end of the flight is that the engine started to malfunction.
Winter) like any fly has health problems
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
Winter) like all flies have health problems

Normal flies sleep in winter and do not go outside.)

Except for flies like this:

RPG fly

)))

[Deleted]  
Alexandr Saprykin:

Normal flies sleep in winter and do not go outside.)

Except for flies like this:

)))

♪ I see a plaque, I see a fly, ..... ♪

♪ just find the motherfucker ♪

 
 
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Доллар борется за равенство с евро
Доллар борется за равенство с евро
  • 2016.11.28
  • iz.ru
В конце прошлой недели пара евро–доллар опускалась ниже ключевого уровня поддержки (1,0525) — минимума, который был зафиксирован в декабре 2015 года. И это не предел — в ближайшие месяцы основные мировые валюты впервые с 2002 года могут достигнуть паритета, уверено большинство валютных аналитиков, в том числе из Goldman Sachs и Societe...
 

................................ :)

 
Server Muradasilov:

................................ :)

this is a demobee uniform, every demobee starting with the draft )))) thinks about how he will tie the uniform.

the more ropes at the seams and all sorts of gadgets, the cooler the demob is ))))

 
And not just sewing, they're also milling things out of shiny metal.
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

this is a demobee uniform, every demobee starting with the draft )))) thinks how he will tie the uniform.

white outlines are cantics, the more the former ropes at the seams, and in general, all sorts of gadgets, the cooler the demob ))))

This one went a little overboard :)

 
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