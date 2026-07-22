Interesting and Humour - page 3436
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Something about this bird at the end of the flight is that the engine started to malfunction.
Winter) like all flies have health problems
Normal flies sleep in winter and do not go outside.)
Except for flies like this:
)))
Normal flies sleep in winter and do not go outside.)
Except for flies like this:
)))
♪ I see a plaque, I see a fly, ..... ♪
♪ just find the motherfucker ♪
................................ :)
................................ :)
this is a demobee uniform, every demobee starting with the draft )))) thinks about how he will tie the uniform.
the more ropes at the seams and all sorts of gadgets, the cooler the demob is ))))
this is a demobee uniform, every demobee starting with the draft )))) thinks how he will tie the uniform.
white outlines are cantics, the more the former ropes at the seams, and in general, all sorts of gadgets, the cooler the demob ))))
This one went a little overboard :)