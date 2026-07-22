Interesting and Humour - page 752

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Mischek:
The Finns have started a "I park like an asshole" blog

If the case was in Kiev, only one (who drove into the disabled spaces) would be 100% an asshole. The rest are 50%\50% (maybe the neighbours got crooked and then drove away).

Similar thread on kiev autoforum.

(and how the former administrator of the branchgot caught)

 
notused:

The rest are 50%\50% (maybe the neighbours got crooked and then left).


No, not the neighbours, the car parks are half-empty most of the time. That's how our girls park nine times out of ten
 
Mischek:
No, not the neighbours, the car parks are half-empty most of the time. That's how our girls park nine times out of ten

That's not always the case :)

 

You're right. But we've got a two-metre-long felt boot.

 
 

If you swim the river for a long time, eventually you will swim past the corpse of your enemy who believed in eastern wisdom lying on the bank.

Advice to the fool: Don't argue with the smart one: he'll try to get down to your level, tumble and break his brain, and you'll have to worry all your life.

(c)moss

 
Mischek:

If you swim the river for a long time, eventually you will swim past the corpse of your enemy who believed in eastern wisdom lying on the bank.

Advice to the fool: Don't argue with the smart one: he'll try to get down to your level, somersault and break his brain, and you'll have to worry all your life.

moss

Don't argue with a fool - he will first bring you down to his level and then crush you with experience.
 
 
- What are you doing doctor? I had to take out a different tooth!
- Calm down, sir, I'll get to it gradually!
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