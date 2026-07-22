Interesting and Humour - page 752
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The Finns have started a "I park like an asshole" blog
If the case was in Kiev, only one (who drove into the disabled spaces) would be 100% an asshole. The rest are 50%\50% (maybe the neighbours got crooked and then drove away).
Similar thread on kiev autoforum.
(and how the former administrator of the branchgot caught)
The rest are 50%\50% (maybe the neighbours got crooked and then left).
No, not the neighbours, the car parks are half-empty most of the time. That's how our girls park nine times out of ten
That's not always the case :)
You're right. But we've got a two-metre-long felt boot.
If you swim the river for a long time, eventually you will swim past the corpse of your enemy who believed in eastern wisdom lying on the bank.
Advice to the fool: Don't argue with the smart one: he'll try to get down to your level, tumble and break his brain, and you'll have to worry all your life.
(c)moss
If you swim the river for a long time, eventually you will swim past the corpse of your enemy who believed in eastern wisdom lying on the bank.
Advice to the fool: Don't argue with the smart one: he'll try to get down to your level, somersault and break his brain, and you'll have to worry all your life.
moss
- Calm down, sir, I'll get to it gradually!