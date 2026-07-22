Interesting and Humour - page 1294
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
A maths lecture is in progress. There are only 20 students in the class. Suddenly 22 students get up and leave. Lecturer: "Two more will come and then there will be no one left at all.
The theorem: A crocodile is longer than a broad.
Proof: Take an arbitrary crocodile and prove two subsidiary lemmas.
Lemma 1: The crocodile is longer than the green one.
Proof: Look at the crocodile from above: it is long and green. Now look at the crocodile from below: it is still as long as in the previous case, but no longer as green (its belly is white). That is, it is long when viewed from both sides and green when viewed from only one of them. Lemma 1 is proved.
Lemma 2: The crocodile is more green than wide.
Proof: Let's look at the crocodile again from above. It is green and wide. Look at the crocodile from the side: it is still green, but no longer wide. This proves lemma 2.
The statement of the theorem follows from the proved lemmas.
------
The inverse theorem: The crocodile is wider than long is proved in the same way.
At first sight, it follows from both theorems that the crocodile is square. However, since all inequalities are strict, a true mathematician will draw the only correct conclusion: Crocodiles do not exist!
Foreigners will be obliged to retake their driving licence in Russia.
It will be another fodder for the police).
Theorem: The crocodile is longer than wide.
Proof: Take an arbitrary crocodile and prove two auxiliary lemmas.
Lemma 1: The crocodile is longer than the green one.
Proof: Look at the crocodile from above: it is long and green. Now look at the crocodile from below: it is still as long as in the previous case, but no longer as green (its belly is white). That is, it is long when viewed from both sides and green when viewed from only one of them. Lemma 1 is proved.
Lemma 2: The crocodile is more green than wide.
Proof: Let's look at the crocodile again from above. It is green and wide. Look at the crocodile from the side: it is still green, but no longer wide. This proves lemma 2.
The statement of the theorem follows from the proved lemmas.
------
The inverse theorem: The crocodile is wider than long is proved in the same way.
At first sight, it follows from both theorems that the crocodile is square. However, since all inequalities are strict, a true mathematician will draw the only correct conclusion: Crocodiles do not exist!
date of birth without error
from the same :
from the same :
but also funny)
Perm region. Sticks out of the ground in a funny way).
It's a simple business.
A Japanese beauty salon offers snail treatments
"One snail therapy session costs about $250."