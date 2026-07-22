Interesting and Humour - page 2121
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If you steal 40 million, you can get away with a fine.
Good night
Good night
That's great. Where's the owner of this stuff? And, uh... why two bras? I'm afraid to say...
one came without knickers)
the answer is wrong. it's more complicated than that. even if you consider that girls can wear unmatched panties and bodices.
Yeah, one had no bodice but no knickers. And one had two bodices but no knickers. Right?
that's one way of looking at it, yes, that would work.
This is one way of looking at it - there were 50 girls, 49 of them were naked and one of them wore two bodices and 23 knickers, but only had one panty hose.
Zzz. Or it could be: there were two women and one virgin.... the interpretation: the women don't need panties and the girls don't need bodices... there's a way to look at the idea of the aftar...
that's one way of looking at it, yes, that would work.
zy. as an option - there were 50 girls, 49 of them were naked, and one of them wore two bodices and 23 knickers, but only had 1 tressel on her.
zzzy. or so: there were two women and one virgin.... the transcription: the women no longer need pants and the girls need bodices... it's like looking at the aftar's idea...