Interesting and Humour - page 1690

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newdigital:
Where is it? I see two small ones by the vat, and I can't ...
I've got one on the bottom left, almost directly under the bottles.
 
Right under the bottles I have a chubrik standing and holding something in his hands. Anyway, the cork rolled away...
 
newdigital:
How do you pour water into the vat? I've been struggling for half an hour...
I don't know, I just bookmarked it and put it here.
 
newdigital:
Right under the bottles I have a chubrik standing and holding something in his hands. Anyway, the cork rolled away...
Maybe he's the one with the cork in his hands already.
 

Yes, he is with her already

 

Checked behind the sofa - no dust



 
newdigital:

Checked behind the sofa - no dust



there is only cobwebs)
 
MetaDriver:

and you thought. // It's silly to think blondes are "stupid". They're not. Their survivability is proof of the effectiveness of their thinking.

I'm kind of like "absolute zero" on their temperature scale.)

I haven't looked in here in a while, but I'd like to answer...

Rather proof not of the effectiveness of their thinking, but of the effectiveness of their adaptability. Cockroaches are pretty damn resilient, too.

 
A little bit of Russian reality In Russia, finances are handled by those who keep money abroad and education by those who have children studying abroad. The closer to the Sochi Olympics, the more intrigue among officials: how not to be in charge when they start going to jail.
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rvv2006:
A little bit of Russian reality In Russia, finances are handled by those who keep money abroad, and education by those whose children study abroad. The closer to the Sochi Olympics, the more intrigue among officials: how not to be in charge when they start going to jail.

Are we the ones who put our own in jail? I haven't heard of it.) There is a lot of noise, but no planting.) People do ask though).


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