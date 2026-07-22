Interesting and Humour - page 1291

New comment
 
 
 
 
[Deleted]  

Hazanov. A meeting with an official.

The record is more than 25 years old. Doesn't it remind you of anyone?)


 
tol64:

+1, quiet creativity. want to be friends with her.

 

 

Homa being washed


[Deleted]  
An entry in the book of complaints and suggestions at the station café:
- "Had some meatballs and fries. The constipation went away. Thank you."
 

A woman in China was electrocuted while talking on her iPhone:

Apple, for its part, expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased and said it was "sorry for the accident". Apple also promised to investigate the incident and cooperate with the investigation.

1...128412851286128712881289129012911292129312941295129612971298...4979
New comment