Interesting and Humour - page 4105
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Here is the original speech:
Once upon a time a very long time ago there was such an idea: to create groups.
Because there are so many of us. It was about groups for programming and development of advisors and indicators, what are now called projects and joint development.
In short, there are so many of us here that if we make groups (and everyone could participate in any number of groups - professional, software, history, etc., only group members can make posts there), then further development of the community would be just to infinity. Rules would be created (admission to the group, whether everyone sees the posts there or only group members, etc.).
And then the situation will be different.
I think such distinctions as groups are already developing as Projects (in MetaEditor for example), but I propose to do it on the forum and on non-program topics too.
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But now we are all here, make a post to some people, others reply to us (there are trolls among them) ... etc.
I know of no universal solution to the problem of moderating (editing) news publications.
If you take, for example, the extremely respected publication Nashinel Geographic, which checks articles very carefully, it also misses fakes which people have been preparing for years and pushing through in very respected publications.
If we talk about today's information space, when the public policy of the most powerful state in the world is based on fakes (Russian hackers elected Trump), you begin to understand the decision of the metaquotes: ban it, otherwise there will be a dump called "Kurilka". So let it be as it is. I am interested in the existence of this resource and the decision made by methaquot protect it from the claims of the Russian authorities.
Although this does not rule out the eternal banning of people who engage in systematic political trolling. And it is trolling, not blackmail: they take the truth, but private, and generalize it to the entire country, and the result is a huge political lie.
The Two Lives of Bruno Pontecorvo, or the Disillusionment of an Atomic Spy.http://izbrannoe.com/news/lyudi/dve-zhizni-bruno-pontekorvo-ili-razocharovanie-atomnogo-shpiona/
It was 2012
Then came 2013
let's skip a bit and see 2017 already
It's nothing.
It's not over yet)))
Missed out. An American spy infiltrated the Russian police and made a career.https://lenta.ru/articles/2017/10/14/americano/
Once upon a time a very long time ago there was such an idea: to make groups.
Since there are so many of us. They were talking about the groups for programming and development of Expert Advisors and indicators, that is, what is now called projects and joint development.
In short, there are so many of us here that if we make groups (and everyone could participate in any number of groups - professional, programming, history, etc., only group members can make posts there), then further development of the community would be just to infinity. Rules would be created (admission to the group, whether everyone sees the posts there or only group members, etc.).
And then the situation will be different.
I think such distinctions as groups are already developing as Projects (in MetaEditor for example), but I propose to do it on the forum and on non-program topics too.
----------------
But now we are all here, make a post to some people, others reply to us (there are trolls among them) ... etc.
It seems to me that this is very dangerous. After all, if there is a group that discusses Russian history and politics from the perspective of, "We're doing all or almost all right, and we'll fix what's wrong with time," then the opponents of the opposition will demand their own group as well. And one can hardly find a reason to refuse. And if there is such a group, there will be so much dirt and lies that the entire forum will drown.
Sometimes I really want to engage in a discussion with that opposition, but is held back by the understanding that the response will be copied from some trash in the social networks, while as a rule, they do not have a personal opinion and can not analyze what they read. As a rule, they question everything good that is said about Russia, but blindly believe all the lies about Russia.