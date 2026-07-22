Interesting and Humour - page 4589
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Now it's definitely less than 95%)))
Where? 5% at the most.
Third year students are not politics and the bench planes are not even 5% - but then again what is politics - this is just an observation and fixation - these georoi themselves are posting photos on the internet and hanging their own nameplates on the benches.
Where!? 5% at the most.
Third year students are not politics, and bench planes are not even 5%
5% is less than 95% )))) I have it all figured out ;)
5% is less than 95% )))) I've got it all counted ;)
Good morning. 95% of Zaitsev's posts in this thread are politics, just slightly veiled, sometimes not.
I know.
Not everyone understands it, and thank God, or else they would have all had to rest - if they understood and picked up on it. So - with their eyes closed ...
I know.
Not everyone understands it, and thank God, or else they'd all have to rest - if they understood and picked up on it. So - closing your eyes ...
blown away
You're talking about me.
blown away
Do you want a piece of paper?
No thanks, but somewhere in the 80s I could do with one.
Have a good and positive weekend everyone!
share your smile ;)