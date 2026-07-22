Interesting and Humour - page 4589

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Ihor Herasko:

Now it's definitely less than 95%)))

Where? 5% at the most.

Third year students are not politics and the bench planes are not even 5% - but then again what is politics - this is just an observation and fixation - these georoi themselves are posting photos on the internet and hanging their own nameplates on the benches.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Where!? 5% at the most.

Third year students are not politics, and bench planes are not even 5%

5% is less than 95% )))) I have it all figured out ;)

 
Ihor Herasko:

5% is less than 95% )))) I've got it all counted ;)

I agree , about the benches with aeroplanes it is no more than 5%
 
TheXpert:

Good morning. 95% of Zaitsev's posts in this thread are politics, just slightly veiled, sometimes not.

I know.

Not everyone understands it, and thank God, or else they would have all had to rest - if they understood and picked up on it. So - with their eyes closed ...

 
Artyom Trishkin:

I know.

Not everyone understands it, and thank God, or else they'd all have to rest - if they understood and picked up on it. So - closing your eyes ...


blown away

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

You're talking about me.

A little less now )) although you should check the news
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:


blown away

Do you want a piece of paper?
 
Artyom Trishkin:
Do you want a piece of paper?

No thanks, but somewhere in the 80s I could do with one.

 

Have a good and positive weekend everyone!


 

share your smile ;)


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