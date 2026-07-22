Interesting and Humour - page 1647
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"This is certainly a deviation from the market efficiency hypothesis. But all such anomalies that economists have found have been corrected very quickly. If you know of an anomaly, you can start trading using that knowledge, and then that anomaly disappears. In other words, the market becomes more efficient as you learn its efficiency," Sonin noted.
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Hello . I am here to discuss order execution times and slippage.