Interesting and Humour - page 1647

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Bulls and bears tamer >>>

"This is certainly a deviation from the market efficiency hypothesis. But all such anomalies that economists have found have been corrected very quickly. If you know of an anomaly, you can start trading using that knowledge, and then that anomaly disappears. In other words, the market becomes more efficient as you learn its efficiency," Sonin noted.

 
Non-stick frying pans are now available: when the food starts to burn, your internet is automatically switched off.
 
 
 
zfs:
Petrol is bad for you.
 

Good night



 
 

Hello . I am here to discuss order execution times and slippage.

 
 
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