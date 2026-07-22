Interesting and Humour - page 2421
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You're not squeamish about sushi either, are you?
We don't have sushi. What they serve everywhere is not sushi.
But sometimes for the company too.)
It happens
We don't have sushi. What they serve everywhere is not sushi.
But sometimes for company too.)
It's disgusting... ...this... ...jam ...
You shouldn't understand Yegor. He's a talent.
Your defence is depressing. I've never been able to listen to it.
It's like...
Well, tastes differ...
And by the way, yes, my defense...
Lusine is a good girl.
Our news is the best news in the world // in a loud voice, patriotically
In Naberezhnye Chelny, a naked man jumped into an ambulance and bit the paramedic at an intersection
Our news is the best news in the world // in a loud voice, patriotically
In Naberezhnye Chelny, a naked man jumped into an ambulance and bit the paramedic at an intersection
And what news needs to be quietly, cosmopolitan?