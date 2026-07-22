Interesting and Humour - page 2421

New comment
 
artmedia70:
You're not squeamish about sushi either, are you?

We don't have sushi. What they serve everywhere is not sushi.

But sometimes for the company too.)

 
Mischek:
It happens
Медведь требует с проезжающих еду на трассе в Карелии | Газета "Петрозаводск" online
Медведь требует с проезжающих еду на трассе в Карелии | Газета "Петрозаводск" online
  • ptzgovorit.ru
Он перегораживает дорогу и просит. Так, как сообщают ", мишка перегородил дорогу фуре. Водителю пришлось остановиться. "Угощение медведь воспринял как что-то для него обычное, так что вполне возможно, это не первый такой случай", - пишет издание.
 
 
 
Mischek:

We don't have sushi. What they serve everywhere is not sushi.

But sometimes for company too.)

It's disgusting... ...this... ...jam ...

You shouldn't understand Yegor. He's a talent.

 
Mischek:

Your defence is depressing. I've never been able to listen to it.

It's like...

Well, tastes differ...

And by the way, yes, my defense...


Lusine is a good girl.

 
 

Our news is the best news in the world // in a loud voice, patriotically

In Naberezhnye Chelny, a naked man jumped into an ambulance and bit the paramedic at an intersection

 
Mischek:

Our news is the best news in the world // in a loud voice, patriotically

In Naberezhnye Chelny, a naked man jumped into an ambulance and bit the paramedic at an intersection

What news needs a quiet voice, cosmopolitan?
 
artmedia70:
And what news needs to be quietly, cosmopolitan?
Yesterday . In the sixty-second year ...
1...241424152416241724182419242024212422242324242425242624272428...4979
New comment