Interesting and Humour - page 430
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В январе этого года житель предолимпийского Сочи Роман Петров, катаясь на лыжах в Красной Поляне, нашел айфон. Эта находка оказалась для него роковой — несмотря на то что он сам принес телефон в полицию, против Романа возбудили дело за кражу и посадили его в тюрьму.
While in the Adler pre-trial detention centre, Roman kept a diary. Pages from this diary are published today - they are shocking.
Shit. Been doing a lot of thinking. Smoking. Thinking again.
That's the kind of reformed police force we have...
Steel movement activist Svetlana Kuritsyna, also known as "Sveta from Ivanovo", to host a talk show on NTV
No joke, man.