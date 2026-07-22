Interesting and Humour - page 430

New comment
 
 
" Turns out there isn't a single finished still life "Cold beer with large steaming prawns" in the world. "
 
That's how our reformed police are...


В январе этого года житель предолимпийского Сочи Роман Петров, катаясь на лыжах в Красной Поляне, нашел айфон. Эта находка оказалась для него роковой — несмотря на то что он сам принес телефон в полицию, против Романа возбудили дело за кражу и посадили его в тюрьму.

While in the Adler pre-trial detention centre, Roman kept a diary. Pages from this diary are published today - they are shocking.

 
 
 

Shit. Been doing a lot of thinking. Smoking. Thinking again.

 
Mathemat:
That's the kind of reformed police force we have...


What do you expect? Once again they just shoot the freaks, because there is no other way out: http://top.rbc.ru/incidents/29/06/2012/657635.shtml
 

Steel movement activist Svetlana Kuritsyna, also known as "Sveta from Ivanovo", to host a talk show on NTV

No joke, man.

 
1...423424425426427428429430431432433434435436437...4979
New comment