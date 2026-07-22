Interesting and Humour - page 1437
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It's not Enjoykin
It's five minutes to five in Kazan.
It's five minutes to five in Kazan.
Here comes autumn
Here comes autumn.
Autumn's got it going on, too. )) Like this:
Autumn's got it going on, too. )) Like this:
This is it. This is it. Oil and oil and the whole energy industry will collapse on Monday.