Interesting and Humour - page 1437

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i_logic:

It's not Enjoykin

the guy's got a great sense of words
 

It's five minutes to five in Kazan.

 
MetaDriver:

It's five minutes to five in Kazan.

It's been a good summer. Fruitful. And autumn will be even better! :)
 

Here comes autumn

 
 
Mischek:

Here comes autumn.

Autumn's got it going on, too. )) Like this:


 
tol64:

Autumn's got it going on, too. )) Like this:


 

This is it. This is it. Oil and oil and the whole energy industry will collapse on Monday.

 

 
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