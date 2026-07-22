Interesting and Humour - page 3612
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Two cowboys walk into a saloon and see an advertisement:
"We accept Indian scalps. One scalp is $100." So they get on their horses and ride out onto the prairie. They ride and ride, no Indians. They're pissed off, tortured.
Suddenly they see an Indian standing there. The cowboys shot him, cut off his scalp, and as the time was already late, they put up a tent not far away and slept for the night...
In the morning one of the cowboys wakes up, gets out of the tent, stretching and looking around.
And then he sees around their tent in the battle paint of two thousand Indians - bowstrings drawn, spears-mahawks raised, beastly faces... The cowboy dives into the tent - wakes up his friend:
- Joe! Wake up, Joe - we're MILLIONERS!!!
This is one photo, not four. No editing.