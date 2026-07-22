Interesting and Humour - page 3612

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Создан метод наноразмерной 3D-печати
Создан метод наноразмерной 3D-печати
  • 2017.03.09
  • Кристина Уласович
  • nplus1.ru
Ученые разработали новый метод быстрого создания крошечных трехмерных структур. Для этого исследователи осаждают крошечные капли, которые содержат наноразмерные частицы серебра. Работа ученых опубликована в журнале Science Anvances. Наноматериалы с трехмерной архитектурой вызывают большой интерес у исследователей благодаря своим необычным...
 
 
 

Two cowboys walk into a saloon and see an advertisement:
"We accept Indian scalps. One scalp is $100." So they get on their horses and ride out onto the prairie. They ride and ride, no Indians. They're pissed off, tortured.
Suddenly they see an Indian standing there. The cowboys shot him, cut off his scalp, and as the time was already late, they put up a tent not far away and slept for the night...
In the morning one of the cowboys wakes up, gets out of the tent, stretching and looking around.

And then he sees around their tent in the battle paint of two thousand Indians - bowstrings drawn, spears-mahawks raised, beastly faces... The cowboy dives into the tent - wakes up his friend:
- Joe! Wake up, Joe - we're MILLIONERS!!!

 
 
Important - Firefox will soon stop supporting Windows XP and Vista
Важно - Firefox вскоре прекращает поддержку Windows XP и Vista
Важно - Firefox вскоре прекращает поддержку Windows XP и Vista
  • 2016.10.12
  • support.mozilla.org
Firefox версии 52 - будет последним полным обновлением для Windows XP и Windows Vista. Мы будем выпускать обновления безопасности, но не будем добавлять новых функций. Почему Firefox прекращает поддержку пользователей Windows XP и Vista? Firefox является одним из немногих браузеров, который поддержи...
 
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Золотая лихорадка
Золотая лихорадка
  • 2017.03.10
  • Дмитрий Иванов
  • nplus1.ru
Захватывающие дух истории о необычайном фарте старателей и «золотых лихорадках» создали устойчивое заблуждение, что в добыче золота главное — вовремя оказаться в правильном месте. На самом деле битва за золото, которого вечно мало и вечно нужно больше — это всегда тест на наблюдательность, упорство и изобретательность. N + 1 рассказывает...
 

 

This is one photo, not four. No editing.

 
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Топ-10 языков программирования в 2017 году по версии GitHub: JavaScript не на первых местах
Топ-10 языков программирования в 2017 году по версии GitHub: JavaScript не на первых местах
  • 2017.03.10
  • tproger.ru
Одной из наиболее используемых систем оценки популярности языка программирования является TIOBE, суть которой заключается в подсчете количества веб-страниц, на которых есть название того или иного ЯП. Однако, это не всегда говорит о том, сколько людей на самом деле в данный момент хотят использовать или используют какой-либо язык...
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