Interesting and Humour - page 1345
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Elena Mizulina, a deputy of the Just Russia faction of the State Duma, has complained to the Prosecutor's Office against the former chairman of the Russian State Property Committee, former Deputy Prime Minister Alfred Koch. The former official became aware of it "through circumstantial evidence".
On his Facebook page, Kokh said he learned about the appeal by accident. The politician then published his correspondence with Mizulina, in which the MP confirmed that she had written a request to the supervisory agency.
However, the parliamentary morality champion does not give a direct answer as to the reasons for her request. Mizulina only notes that "the prosecutor's office is already looking into Mr. Alekseev, and will be looking into you in the near future. Kokh suggested that the appeal may be linked to his emotional reaction to Mizulina's actions on Facebook.
"O Lord, how wondrous are your deeds! Who is not lazy, look where I insulted her, in what posts? I seem to have looked through everything - I did not find anything special. Not even foul language," the former politician added.
Read more: http://top.rbc.ru/politics/02/08/2013/868540.shtml
The paratroopers will be bathing in the fountain with the ducks today. Greetings to them from Leprah.
21st Century Simulator . A victory for the new learning standards. ( careful not to be normative, just a little )
Bayan!
Really funny though.