Interesting and Humour - page 1967

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Yoschik:

La la la la la la

... And what did he give the puppy, about that he whistled to Vanya in the bath with a hole in his right side (The rubber hedgehog walked and whistled with a hole in his right side) (ts) Yunna Moritz

 
artmedia70:
Even though it's a zebra, what a zebra!!! Yeeh-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha... damn it... .....
I get it, you're going wild out there in the ironclad, at least the zebra's already.
 



 
Yoschik:
Yeah, I get it, you're going wild out there in ironclad, at least you got a zebra.
Do you have one?
 
artmedia70:
Are there any?
I WON'T LET THE ANIMAL BE TORTURED, YENISEI MANIAC
 
A game of What? Where? When? Attention, question:
- Do you think, Mr. Druz, your wife is cheating on you?
- I think not, Mr. Host!
- And now pay attention to the screen!...
 
Yoschik:
I WON'T LET YOU TORTURE AN ANIMAL, YENISEI MANIAC.

:) I'm not talking about "eating", I'm talking about "being poor".

although i-i-i....

 
Winner of the 2013 National Geographic Photo Contest. Photo by Paul Sawders.
 

Hedgehog! Why did you drown your bear?

And you tell everyone under the pyramid he's asleep... ...until spring... Eh...

 
artmedia70:

Hedgehog! Why did you drown your bear?

And you tell everyone under the pyramid, he's sleeping... Don't turn it over until spring... Eh...

Oh, that's a lie, that's a lie.

I didn't drown anyone.

The pyramid was your idea and you've said it 100 times.

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