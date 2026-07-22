Interesting and Humour - page 1967
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
La la la la la la
... And what did he give the puppy, about that he whistled to Vanya in the bath with a hole in his right side (The rubber hedgehog walked and whistled with a hole in his right side) (ts) Yunna Moritz
Even though it's a zebra, what a zebra!!! Yeeh-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha... damn it... .....
Yeah, I get it, you're going wild out there in ironclad, at least you got a zebra.
Are there any?
- Do you think, Mr. Druz, your wife is cheating on you?
- I think not, Mr. Host!
- And now pay attention to the screen!...
I WON'T LET YOU TORTURE AN ANIMAL, YENISEI MANIAC.
:) I'm not talking about "eating", I'm talking about "being poor".
although i-i-i....
Hedgehog! Why did you drown your bear?
And you tell everyone under the pyramid he's asleep... ...until spring... Eh...
Hedgehog! Why did you drown your bear?
And you tell everyone under the pyramid, he's sleeping... Don't turn it over until spring... Eh...
Oh, that's a lie, that's a lie.
I didn't drown anyone.
The pyramid was your idea and you've said it 100 times.