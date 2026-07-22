Interesting and Humour - page 3545

New comment
 

 
.
Скорость передачи данных в нанофотонных микропроцессорах увеличится в 500 раз
Скорость передачи данных в нанофотонных микропроцессорах увеличится в 500 раз
  • 2017.01.18
  • Иван Ортега
  • life.ru
Группа исследователей из МФТИ точно предсказывать шумы ефотонныхёные создали на её основе алгоритмы расчёта максимальной скорости передачи данных внутри оптоэлектронных микропроцессоров ближайшего будущего и нашли фундаментальные ограничения на пропускную способность для них. Соответствующая статья кована в журнале Physical Review Applied. —...
 
New orthodox smartphone with diamond keys

http://www.rep.ru/articles/791-novij-pravoslavnij-smartfon-s-brilliantovimi-klavishami-i-pokritij-susalnim-zolotom-posmotrite-kak-viglyadit-telefon-za-poltora-milliona-rublej/
Новый православный смартфон с бриллиантовыми клавишами и покрытый сусальным золотом. Посмотрите, как выглядит телефон за полтора миллиона рублей
Новый православный смартфон с бриллиантовыми клавишами и покрытый сусальным золотом. Посмотрите, как выглядит телефон за полтора миллиона рублей
  • 2017.01.18
  • rep.ru
Компания Gresso, специализирующаяся на создании люксовых смартфонов, представила новую коллекцию, посвященную русской православной церкви. Всего в коллекции 988 экземпляров. Именно 988 копий указывает на год крещения Руси. Выход линейки приурочен к празднику Крещения. Корпус смартфонов покрыт сусальным золотом. На обратной стороне гаджета...
 

active link ... ))) click carefully ...

 
.
7 вопросов на смерть Windows 7: Как теперь быть простым пользователям?
7 вопросов на смерть Windows 7: Как теперь быть простым пользователям?
  • 2017.01.18
  • Алексей Глинкин
  • life.ru
К сожалению для корпорации Microsoft, пользователи "семёрки" смогут продолжать использовать свою любимую операционную систему даже после её официальной "смерти". Не нужно бояться, что представители компании придут к вам в дом и насильно установят новую операционку (только если вы сами их не пригласите). Дистанционно отключать доступ к...
 
https://www.topspb.tv/news/2017/01/18/v-finlyandii-otkrylas-vystavka-kartin-sozdannyh-medvedem/
В Финляндии открылась выставка картин, созданных медведем
В Финляндии открылась выставка картин, созданных медведем
  • 2017.01.18
  • www.topspb.tv
«Сильные и мягкие прикосновения». Так называется выставка картин, которая открылась в Хельсинки. Автор работ - 423-килограммовый бурый медведь Юусо, сообщает Reuters. Как рассказал сотрудник центра для животных в Куусамо, в котором проживает медведь...
 

Doesn't anyone have a suitable cat, help promote it to the Chinese market ..........

Китайский химзавод инвестировал миллиард евро в говорящего кота Тома
Китайский химзавод инвестировал миллиард евро в говорящего кота Тома
  • 2017.01.18
  • Станислав Погорский
  • life.ru
Химическая компания Zhejiang Jinke Entertainment Culture приобрела студию Outfit7, разработчика популярной мобильной игры "Мой говорящий Том". Сумма сделки составила один миллиард евро. Информацию подтверждают различные новостные сайты Словении, где расположен один из офисов разработчика. Сообщается, что сделка была...
 
.
Математики научились моделировать процесс появления инноваций
Математики научились моделировать процесс появления инноваций
  • 2017.01.18
  • Надежда Бессонова
  • nplus1.ru
Группа итальянских и американских ученых разработала математическую модель, которая описывает универсальные законы, регулирующие вероятность появления инноваций. Работа сообщает о новом подходе к изучению взаимодействия потенциальных возможностей с существующей реальностью, благодаря чему и совершаются новые открытия. Препринт статьи выложен...
 
.
Существование «неклассических» траекторий подтвердили в эксперименте с тремя щелями
Существование «неклассических» траекторий подтвердили в эксперименте с тремя щелями
  • 2017.01.18
  • Артем Коржиманов
  • nplus1.ru
Международная группа физиков экспериментально подтвердила, что при прохождении фотона через три щели вклад в получаемую в результате интерференционную картину дают и невозможные с точки зрения классической физики траектории. Это открытие подтвердило некорректность широко распространенного наивного понимания принципа квантовой суперпозиции и...
 

https://geektimes.ru/post/283384/

OpenAI Universe. Открытая платформа для тренировки сильного ИИ
OpenAI Universe. Открытая платформа для тренировки сильного ИИ
  • geektimes.ru
Набор задач для обучения с подкреплением сильного ИИ в рамках универсальной платформы OpenAI Основанная Илоном Маском и соратниками некоммерческая организация OpenAI, которая ставит целью создание безопасного (то есть общедоступного и открытого) искусственного интеллекта, сделала очередной шаг для осуществления своих планов. OpenAI представила...
1...353835393540354135423543354435453546354735483549355035513552...4979
New comment