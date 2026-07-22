Interesting and Humour - page 3545
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http://www.rep.ru/articles/791-novij-pravoslavnij-smartfon-s-brilliantovimi-klavishami-i-pokritij-susalnim-zolotom-posmotrite-kak-viglyadit-telefon-za-poltora-milliona-rublej/
active link ... ))) click carefully ...
Doesn't anyone have a suitable cat, help promote it to the Chinese market ..........
https://geektimes.ru/post/283384/