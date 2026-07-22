Interesting and Humour - page 640

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sumkin75:

Comrade Sumkin, give me an iPhone. We'll measure each other.)
 

So, despite Samsung's clear and undeniable advantage, the winner was the blender ((

 
Mischek:
Comrade Sumkin, give me an iPhone. Let's measure each other.)

What is your hobby?

Me? Twenty centimetres. What do you need it for?

 
Mischek:

Where are the people?

Let's raise the stakes.

You can bet your iPhone. If you win the iPhone, the losing Samsung is sent by dailymail to the winner's address.

and I have an HTC. I'm happy with it.
 
Vladon:
and I have an HTC - I'm happy with it.
blender is cooler)
 
I have MTS and Bender - it's cooler than you
 
 
 
 
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