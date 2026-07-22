Interesting and Humour - page 640
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So, despite Samsung's clear and undeniable advantage, the winner was the blender ((
Comrade Sumkin, give me an iPhone. Let's measure each other.)
What is your hobby?
Me? Twenty centimetres. What do you need it for?
Where are the people?
Let's raise the stakes.
You can bet your iPhone. If you win the iPhone, the losing Samsung is sent by dailymail to the winner's address.
and I have an HTC - I'm happy with it.