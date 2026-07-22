Interesting and Humour - page 786
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don't smoke writers, don't smoke
http://vimeo.com/54762198#
+ 10 ))
http://www.flightradar24.com/SANTA1
and also
http://www.noradsanta.org/en/track.html
and also from google
http://www.google.com/santatracker/
Oksanka has been de-anonymised, you know?
But the comments are already on tkontakte.
+ 10 ))
http://www.flightradar24.com/SANTA1
and also
http://www.noradsanta.org/en/track.html
and also from google
http://www.google.com/santatracker/
Meanwhile, in Ukraine, the Ministry of Revenues and Levies has been created.I can't explain why, but I don't like the name of the new ministry.
Oksanka has been de-anonymised, you know?
But the comments are already on tkontakte.
Slavonic phrasebook: (18+)∙ Cool story bro - Khladen thy tale, boyar;
∙ Facepalm - Chloédlanie, Lycopladonie, Lycoprice
∙ For great justice - For the sake of the Last Judgement / God's judgment
∙ GTFO - Go away
∙ Just for lulz - Just for laughs, One sweat for
∙ LOL - SVG (I laugh very loudly)
∙ Sad but true - Sorrowful, yes true
∙ Tits or GTFO - Percy or GtFO
∙ Anon Deliver - Unknown Deliver
∙ Anonymous Delivered - Unknowing Delivered
∙ Afftar Rejoice - Scribe Rejoice
∙ Ban - Storytelling Into the Darkness Outside
∙ Banhammer - Sword-Widget
∙ Beetard - /B/ Beetle, /
∙ The Big Bastard - Holy Resurrection
∙ Bombila - The Pitman
∙ Bully - Tief, Rogue, Smerd, Servile
∙ Detected Bully - The Smerd Who Shows Himself! I see the niggers coming!
∙ Quickly, resolutely! - Borso, prebouemento!
∙ Your post saddens the Negroes - Saddens the Arabs with your writing
∙ Substances - Potions of the dope
∙ Take it and leave it - Yati da wickedly hit
∙ All p_____s and I am D'Artagnan - Sodomites around, and I am only Dobrynya Nikitich
∙ Hypnozhaba - The Lizard
∙ Goth - The Blighty Adolescent
∙ Grammarnatsi - The Fierce Scribe, the Gramophile
∙ Z__drot - The Possessed, hand-monger
∙ ImageBoard - The Shame Board
∙ IMHO - Inferno
∙ Interface - Betweenmind
∙ KG/AM - This creation stinks and the scribe is a lunatic
∙ Copypaste - Canon
∙ Crevedco - Wormhole Roach
∙ Little Dol__b - Child-beggar, Wimpy Kid, Wimpy Kid
∙ Manul - Pussycat
∙ Maniac - Pissy Bad Guy, Pissy Bad Guy
∙ Mat - Foul Language, Vile Words
∙ Moar! - Pace!
∙ Motivator - Motivator
∙ Nanotechnology - Outlandish wonders created by tsar and feeble-minded boyars for the sake of treasury.
∙ For example - Yaco ash
∙ Nyasilil - Velmi bukvits, not overpowered
∙ Nya - Ljubo, Premilo
∙ Ololo on bashorg! - Ogogo, to the bogs!
∙ Office Plankton - The Clerk, The Goat, The Ludishki Posadski
∙ Patsalom - Laughing Up the Bench
∙ Request - Ask, Be Honoured
∙ Respect - Confess, Grace Be in Your Mouth!
∙ Blackjack and slips - Grain and charms
∙ Slowpoke - Stupid Beast, Sloppy Beast, Slow Beast, Slow Beast
∙ Thank you, I'm sorry - Thank you, I'm sorry!
∙ Shit with bricks - Defecate with a clay pile
∙ Shfeil - God is shuffling
∙ Tread delivered - Thread is wickedly cheerful
∙ Troll - Lyshey, Omniscient, Troublemaker, Charming, Inglourious, Blasphemer, Gloomy, Creature of the Nave, Divisive
∙ Trollface - Smarmy Face
∙ UG - Calamity Calamity
∙ Hickey - Desertionist, The Hermit, The Unlikeliest
∙ Hollywave - The Zealous, The Yarrow of Spears, The Holy Spirit
∙ The Good, the Fit - The Blighty, the Lazy
∙ The Spanky - The Brat, ∙ Unwise child, childless child
∙ Emo - Tearjerker
∙ Epic - Bylinno
∙ I don't get it - I don't get it
∙ Yabvdul - I'd commit adultery