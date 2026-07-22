Interesting and Humour - page 3516
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
- Ordinary mortals don't annoy the gods like that... give ear...
...all four wheels: just a duel with death...
...swo, loch...
...fall winter...
- Girl, you're perfect.
- Not from around here," she thought.
A few more idiocies.
-------------
- This is geranium, it disinfects the air. This is myrtle - it calms the nerves. This is violet - it's pleasing to the eye, and this is "money tree". - But unfortunately it doesn't work.
-------------Don't put it off until tomorrow.
Put your money where your mouth is today.
The great Andrea Pirlo is resting in the Maldives.
And somewhere out there Lev Yashin catches and reintroduces...