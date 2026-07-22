Interesting and Humour - page 3516

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...
- Ordinary mortals don't annoy the gods like that... give ear...

...all four wheels: just a duel with death...
...swo, loch...
...fall winter...
 
Uncle Tom's wife
 
Fake Christmas decorations have appeared on the black market. They look real, but they are no fun.
 

- Girl, you're perfect.
- Not from around here," she thought.

 

A few more idiocies.

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- This is geranium, it disinfects the air. This is myrtle - it calms the nerves. This is violet - it's pleasing to the eye, and this is "money tree". - But unfortunately it doesn't work.

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Don't put it off until tomorrow.

Put your money where your mouth is today.

 
You have loved me as a human being, now love me as an ugly monster.
 
 
I cried.......
 

The great Andrea Pirlo is resting in the Maldives.

And somewhere out there Lev Yashin catches and reintroduces...

 
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