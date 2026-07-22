Interesting and Humour - page 2190

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You can't choose your neighbours - China
Соседей не выбирают
Соседей не выбирают
  • www.vokrugsveta.ru
За 150 лет существования «Вокруг света» на страницах журнала отразилась непростая история взаимоотношений России и Китая. Дружбы, порой переходящей во вражду. В начале прошлого века статьи «Вокруг света» в основном рассказывали об этнографии Поднебесной империи. Но через пару десятилетий в центре внимания журнала оказывается то военная помощь...
 
 

Braingasm

 
tick so
Созданы первые в мире атомные наручные часы :: Overclockers.ru
  • www.overclockers.ru
Компания Bathys Hawaii совместно с доктором Джоном Паттерсоном (John Patterson) предложила первые в мире наручные атомные часы. В настоящее время устройство под названием Cesium 133 находится в поисках источников народного финансирования в рамках программы . Фактически часы представляют собой капсулу CSAC ("chip-scale atomic clock"), внутри...
 

Lord, if you are, keep the raccoons safe






 
Why are charting indicators harmful?
Почему вредны индикаторы теханализа на графиках?
Почему вредны индикаторы теханализа на графиках?
  • fintraining
  • fintraining.livejournal.com
А вы когда-нибудь задумывались, что «лишние» индикаторы теханализа на графиках - вещь не только бесполезная, но еще и вредная? Почему? Это не просто пустой информационный шум. Каждый такой сигнал подсознательно воспринимается вами как повод для покупки или продажи, хотя в действительности он таковым являться не должен (если вы, конечно, сами...
 
Fleder:

Braingasm

Nothing but annoyance at the voices of these women arose in my brain.
 
C-4:
Nothing but annoyance at the voices of these women has arisen in my brain.

Everyone's triggers are different. The voice is not the best.

I, for example, am attracted to videos like this

or these.


 
TheXpert:

Everyone's triggers are different. The voice is not the best.

I, for example, am drawn to videos like this

or like this.


No, I get it: extreme sports, the elements. These videos are interesting, but not in terms of the subconscious, but in their own right.
 
newdigital:
Why are thechanalysis indicators on charts harmful?
Just open one trade and after six months check that its SWAP ate no more than 50% of your account.
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