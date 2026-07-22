Interesting and Humour - page 2190
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Braingasm
Lord, if you are, keep the raccoons safe
Braingasm
Nothing but annoyance at the voices of these women has arisen in my brain.
Everyone's triggers are different. The voice is not the best.
I, for example, am attracted to videos like this
or these.
Everyone's triggers are different. The voice is not the best.
I, for example, am drawn to videos like this
or like this.
Why are thechanalysis indicators on charts harmful?