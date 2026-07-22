Interesting and Humour - page 4915
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Automat is now on the bash)
I gave 400 plus points. Supported the Automat))
spam !
everything is beautiful here!
WHOEVER IS DESTINED TO DIE IN A PENAL COLONY WON'T DROWN IN A RIVER
In 1921, on the initiative of Dzerzhinsky, Rudzutak, and Yaroslavsky, a society of former political convicts and exiled populace was organised.
The society had its own printed organ, the magazine Katorga i Izsedelenie (Hard Labor and Banishment).
The magazine told about the struggle against tsarism, about the hard life of prisoners in the tsarist prisons,
the cruelty of the tsarist warders. The Society and the magazine existed until 1935.
The magazine had two editors in chief:
1. V.D. Vilensky-Sibiryakov was the chief editor from 1921 to 1927.
Under the Tsar, he was in exile in Krasnoyarsk Krai, renting lodgings with many famous revolutionaries,
read revolutionary literature, studied Yakut life. After the revolution he carried out party work and spied in China.
In 1936 he was repressed as a Trotskyist conspirator. His wife and daughters were also repressed. He died in 1942 in a camp in the Krasnoyarsk Region.
3.Ivan Adolfovich Teodorovich chief editor from 1929 to 1935. He was imprisoned in Yakutia, then fled to Switzerland.
Then returned to Russia, carried out revolutionary work in the Urals, was imprisoned again. After the revolution, became Commissar of Food, Deputy Commissar of Agriculture. Arrested and shot in 1937.
Many members of the Society of Former Political Convicts and Exiled Settlers were shot after the Society and magazine were dissolved.
You should spend your free time in an interesting way!
You should spend your free time in an interesting way!
The machine is now on the bash)
😁😂🤣 a decent transition, what can I say... He's more likely to come to fruition there...(maybe there's even some cosmic Logos justice in that)
it was Fortran's 65th anniversary just the other day (this week).
a worthy transition
Oh, Drimmer from Ka-peks has arrived!