Interesting and Humour - page 3781
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Niroy already has two, I'm predicting
Niroy already has two, I'm predicting
here's something, from Integer.
yua, so understood is - you are, but what is it "predicting" :
:)Niroba already has two, both of them forecasting. Sorry)))) Friday
:)Niroba already has two, both of them forecasting. Sorry)))) Friday
yeah dima, fuckin' hell ! it's been a whole lifetime !
"nirobes two already..." - they multiply, the forecast, it turns out a profitable business ...
guess on the king !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-3wC7gkMDQ
well, you're relatively new to this forum, such battles have been fought here !
There's practically zero moderation! Sabluk, for example, went to the asylum!
He used to talk shit here... The guy's not stupid, though...
Yeah, that's right, I'm a newbie by the standards of this forum.
See, this is what fights like this get you down without moderation, you go to the nuthouse, you have fun, and he gets sick ......
I have told many times, there is a lot of educated, intelligent people here, but sometimes they allow themselves to slip down to the level of "punk. I enjoy reading, reading, reading, and then suddenly ... my childhood psyche is broken, frustration, shame, complexes, bad dreams, hussar Volchanski's stories .............
♪ There's a bowl of wine with a butterfly circling over it, thinking that the bowl is a flower ............ ♪ and the butterfly drowns thinking it's sat on a rose ........ like wine juice, deceptive and cruel .........
Yeah, that's right, by the standards of this forum, I'm a newbie.
See, this is what fights like this lead to without moderation - you are in the loony bin, you are having fun, and he is ill ......
I have told many times, there is a lot of educated, intelligent people here, but sometimes they allow themselves to slip down to the level of "punk. I enjoy reading, reading, reading, and then suddenly ... my childhood psyche is broken, frustration, shame, complexes, bad dreams, hussar Volchanski's stories .............
♪ There's a bowl of wine with a butterfly circling over it, thinking that the bowl is a flower ............ ♪ ♪ and the butterfly drowns thinking it's sitting on a rose ♪ ........ like wine juice, deceptive and cruel .........
it's complicated and long, what you're writing.
♪ and my fervor is gone, or maybe it never existed ♪
it's gone... and it never will be...
"the hour of terror will come...
and people will bury the coffin with the body in mourning,
and you will never be,
as there never was you...
"
Heine.
everyone, on my way to the girls'...
Yura, hi ! Do you remember Sabluk ? That long branch, the one that was torn down later !
Hi Denis!
I remember him - but he's still here under a different nickname