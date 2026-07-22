Interesting and Humour - page 3683
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Where can I find an interpreter? To take her with you on your trip?
I've obviously had a bad influence on you today... With your monasteries...
To have a proper command of languages. Business and conversation. There's not likely to be anything to find in monasteries. Although.... I wouldn't know. That's why I'm asking, are there any local girls who speak the languages? - Please contact me in person.
Yura, please don't write me in private.
To have a proper command of languages. Business and conversation. There's not likely to be anything to find in monasteries. Although.... I wouldn't know. That's why I'm asking, are there any local girls who speak the languages? - Please contact me in person.
Yura, please don't write me in private.
After a tweet like that... to write... You?
Again you've tainted everything to the extent of your depravity.)))
I need a translator, not an interpreter, I don't know what you think you're doing.
Considering that "hormone... "and humor hormones are produced by the funniest organ in the world... - "finger"!
Typing in semi-darkness on a small touchpad, it's a modern world, and sometimes you get such crap all by yourself - it's amazing.
Just an epic post, no, it deserves to go in the humor section.
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Просто нужно четко понимать, что такое загрузка. К примеру, максимальный лот, который можно открыть на свободные средства 1 лот. Сов открывает позицию 0,94 лота. Вот получится загрузка депозита 94%.
Плохо это или хорошо большая загрузка? Это замечательно! Я бы дарил специальный брежневский поцелуй победителю, если у него будет большая загрузка - значит товарисч активно использует вверенные ему средства. а не просиживает их большой попой и чего доброго не... короче используются средтсва для торговли а не для хухры мухры помады всякие.
And thank you very much Andrew!Your contribution is invaluable .....
weekend morning