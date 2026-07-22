Interesting and Humour - page 836
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
oh my god, what happened to her eye?
Quotes from movies and cartoons (I forget which ones, sorry).
And we said we weren't going to sleep because we're alarmists!- Just imagine: in a couple of days we'll be parents.
- And what if our kids don't like me?
- I've laid over four hundred eggs. One of them is sure to love you.
Oh, forget the crown. I'll buy myself a cartouche and go abroad.
Clean yourself up immediately and get married!
Soldiers, boys, our tsar has been shown a fig. We'll all die to the last man!
If you want to be rich, if you want to be happy, stay with us, you'll be our king!!!
...and in three hundred years, when you're old enough, I'll marry you to my daughter.
Well, well, well, what can I do well, what can I do?- Do you want cheese?
- You're asking!
- Or a cutlet?
- Or a cutlet!
- What's more?
- More everything, more cheese and more meatballs!
18+