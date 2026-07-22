Interesting and Humour - page 3412
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/go?link=https://ria.ru/science/20161118/1481648020.html
get charging))
The Deutsche Pfandsystem Gesellschaft, the company that installed the machine, did not notice the deception and paid the fraudster the money. The police were only interested after a report from an anonymous informant.
https://news.rambler.ru/crazy-world/35318029-nemets-zarabotal-44-tysyachi-evro-na-pustoy-butylke/