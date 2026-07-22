Interesting and Humour - page 3412

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Microsoft поможет дальтоникам различать цвета наравне со всеми
Microsoft поможет дальтоникам различать цвета наравне со всеми
  • 2016.11.18
  • Нюргуяна Игнатьева
  • life.ru
Людям, страдающим разными формами дальтонизма, компания Microsoft предложит новую программу, которая позволит им различать цвета так же, как и всем остальным. Приложение называется Color Binoculars и работает под управлением системы IOS. Программа использует встроенную камеру телефона в...
 

/go?link=https://ria.ru/science/20161118/1481648020.html

get charging))

Медики заявляют о поражении антибиотиков в войне с бактериями
Медики заявляют о поражении антибиотиков в войне с бактериями
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 18 ноя – РИА Новости. Антибиотики продолжают проигрывать "гонку вооружений" в войне с бактериями, и в этом году ряд микробов, в том числе возбудитель пневмонии, начали вырабатывать устойчивость к "антибиотикам последней надежды", заявили ученые, опрошенные Европейским центром предотвращения распространения болезней. "Борьба с растущей...
 
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Суперкомпьютеры: что это такое и зачем они нужны лично вам?
Суперкомпьютеры: что это такое и зачем они нужны лично вам?
  • 2016.11.18
  • Алексей Фёдоров
  • life.ru
Постоянный прогресс информационных технологий уже настолько прочно вошёл в наше сознание, что мы редко задумываемся, за счёт чего наши телефоны и ноутбуки год от года становятся ещё более компактными и производительными. Компьютеры стали ключевыми инструментами функционирования современного общества, и их развитие не может не радовать. Однако...
 
As they say - first the nose in coconut, then the hollow in vaseline... :)
Спортивный врач о Ерёменко: Сначала нос в кокосе, а потом дупло в вазелине...
Спортивный врач о Ерёменко: Сначала нос в кокосе, а потом дупло в вазелине...
  • 2016.11.18
  • Владимир Можайцев
  • life.ru
Доктор пожелал остаться неизвестным - и благодаря этому высказался по актуальной проблеме со всей откровенностью. - Дает ли использование кокаина какой-то спортивный эффект? - Кокаин - наркотик, а все наркотики запрещены. Какого-то прямого спортивного эффекта на показатели в скорости или выносливости кокаин дать не может. Зато - вызывает...
 
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Слухи о возрождении Nokia получили официальное подтверждение
Слухи о возрождении Nokia получили официальное подтверждение
  • 2016.11.18
  • Алексей Глинкин
  • life.ru
В Сеть попал официальный слайд из презентации Capital Markets Day 2016, которая проходила в середине ноября. Тогда представители Nokia заявили инвесторам, что компания вернётся к выпуску смартфонов под своим брендом в 2017 году, пишет Nokia Power User. Согласно предыдущим слухам, легендарная финская корпорация может анонсировать...
 
A resident of the German city of Cologne earned more than 44,000 euros by turning in the same bottle. This is what the Local reports.
The fraudster modified a machine that was in his shop. He equipped it with a magnetic sensor and a kind of wooden tunnel, which did not allow the device to shred plastic bottles. This allowed him to turn in the same container many times, each time receiving a small reward from the machine.
To earn 44 thousand euros, the enterprising German had to put a bottle into the machine more than 177 thousand times and press a button. After receiving a few cents, he took out an undamaged container and repeated the operation again.

The Deutsche Pfandsystem Gesellschaft, the company that installed the machine, did not notice the deception and paid the fraudster the money. The police were only interested after a report from an anonymous informant.

https://news.rambler.ru/crazy-world/35318029-nemets-zarabotal-44-tysyachi-evro-na-pustoy-butylke/

Немец заработал 44 тысячи евро на пустой бутылке
Немец заработал 44 тысячи евро на пустой бутылке
  • 2016.11.18
  • Caro / Baertels / Globallookpress.com
  • news.rambler.ru
Житель немецкого города Кельн заработал более 44 тысяч евро, сдавая одну и ту же бутылку. Об этом сообщает издание Local. Мошенник модифицировал приемный автомат, который стоял в его магазине.
 
Дмитрий:
It doesn't help, it's as if they can sense what's waiting for them and get out of the game early.
 
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Самые дикие теории заговора из истории Второй Мировой
Самые дикие теории заговора из истории Второй Мировой
  • fishki.net
Много десятилетий историки всего мира не устают писать книги, статьи и исследования о Второй Мировой войне. Некоторые из них - это серьезные попытки художественного или научного осмысления грандиознейшего события ХХ века. Другие вызывают недоумение... и жгучее любопытство: неужели так и было? Давайте вспомним самые невероятные теории, рожденные...
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