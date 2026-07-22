Interesting and Humour - page 2112

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peripatetikos:
Granddad is already starting to get senile). It's quiet in the State Duma now, because it's no place for discussion, but you have to prove yourself somehow. Here are fellow MPs offering all sorts of nonsense).
The man is not stupid. He's a distraction from something ... that's what happens when the "daddies" divide something, or some cash prize "on the sly" ... or privatization... or they give themselves a raise... the same "cats effect" (that is - he made a high-profile statement in the hope that they would talk about him and not about something else).
 
  • Tell me, if a black cat crossed back and forth, what does that mean? Has he doubled his punishment or reversed his decision?
  • Is the cat a scalar cat or a vector cat? If it's scalar, he doubled it, if it's vector, he reversed it.
 
The origin of life has always been a mystery to humans. But now scientists have succeeded in producing an organism whose genome has been fully synthesised in a laboratory. The hand-crafted creature was created by Darth Vader of biology, the most odious scientist of our time. Today, he's taken up genomic "teleportation"
Игра в Бога
Игра в Бога
  • www.vokrugsveta.ru
Мысль отнять у богов функцию производства живых существ родилась, похоже, у алхимиков. Первопроходцем был, вероятно, Джабир ибн Хайян, арабский фармацевт, врач и астроном, родившийся около 721 года, в самый «расцвет» Темных веков Западной Европы. Его концепция получила название «таквин», но сейчас уже сложно понять, что алхимик подразумевал под этим словом: то ли сотворение синтетической жизни в буквальном смысле, то ли сам акт творения как филос
 
 

What Medvoput really looks like

Kuchma Edition:

T-1000 version:

 
Two traders, a young trader and an experienced one, are sitting there.
The young one:
- Where do you think the market will go?
Experienced:
- Up or down - I don't know, but I know it's to the right.
[Deleted]  
newdigital:
The man is not stupid. He's a distraction from something ... That's what happens when the "daddies" divide something, or some kind of cash prize "on the sly" ... or privatization... or they give themselves a raise... the same "cats effect" (that is - he made a high-profile statement in the hope that people would talk about him and not about something else).

Perhaps it is a distraction. Certainly not stupid, since he has been in power for so long).

Zhirinovsky suggested expelling the US from the G8 and impeaching Obama

He got into a rush). He must have decided that a walk is a walk).

Жириновский предложил исключить США из G8 и объявить Обаме импичмент
Жириновский предложил исключить США из G8 и объявить Обаме импичмент
  • 2014.03.12
  • news.rambler.ru
Лидер ЛДПР Владимир Жириновский считает, что следует добиваться исключения США из G8. «Эти угрозы исключить нас из G8, кто дал право? С таким же успехом мы должны требовать их исключить, США за расстрел Косово, Ирака, Ливии», — заявил Жириновский в среду журналистам в Госдуме. «Можно подумать, они откровенно себя ведут на этих мероприятиях (в...
 
On 11 March, there was a table tennis competition between a robot and a human.
Робот, неплохо играющий в настольный теннис: разработка из Германии
Робот, неплохо играющий в настольный теннис: разработка из Германии
  • geektimes.ru
Напомню, сегодня, 11 марта, проходит соревнование по настольному теннису между роботом и человеком (Тимо Болль — неоднократный чемпион разного рода соревнований). Пока мы ждем результатов этого соревнования, оцените игру еще одного робота, созданного силами немецкого инженера. Робот получил название UHTTR-1, выглядит он весьма неплохо —...
 
is this the evolution of a new species or the end of an era of humanity?
 
I can't find a picture of a girl on a bike here... can anyone remember where she is?
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