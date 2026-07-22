Interesting and Humour - page 2112
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Granddad is already starting to get senile). It's quiet in the State Duma now, because it's no place for discussion, but you have to prove yourself somehow. Here are fellow MPs offering all sorts of nonsense).
What Medvoput really looks like
Kuchma Edition:
T-1000 version:
The young one:
- Where do you think the market will go?
Experienced:
- Up or down - I don't know, but I know it's to the right.
The man is not stupid. He's a distraction from something ... That's what happens when the "daddies" divide something, or some kind of cash prize "on the sly" ... or privatization... or they give themselves a raise... the same "cats effect" (that is - he made a high-profile statement in the hope that people would talk about him and not about something else).
Perhaps it is a distraction. Certainly not stupid, since he has been in power for so long).
Zhirinovsky suggested expelling the US from the G8 and impeaching Obama
He got into a rush). He must have decided that a walk is a walk).