Interesting and Humour - page 2997

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Does Google's suggestion depend on what you're looking for?
Because I'm getting some bullshit... It's not funny.
 
 
Sergey Golubev:
Why do people (men, for example) grow a nail on their little finger?

I did not grow it myself, but friends who did said it was easier to pick my ears that way)))

 
Sergey Golubev:
Does Google's suggestion depend on what you're looking for?
Because I'm getting some bullshit... It's not funny.
There's a standard list, and if you look for something, it gets added. Never looked for a can of condensed milk. Never looked for a place to kill either.
 
Sergey Golubev:
And what Google suggests - depends on what you're looking for?
Cause I'm getting some bullshit... nothing funny.

I don't know what it depends on. But I've obviously never made a query about pantyhose and tights)) and about all the other crap I've come up with - too.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
I wasn't looking for a place to kill either.

There are devils in quiet waters.) You never know.) Google suggests just in case - in case you need it))).

 
 
Masik wants vodka

 

Sometimes it's only as we get older that we think about what schools and universities should have explained, for example:

  • that what we read in literature never happens, that it's an ideal to strive for, and that life is very different;
  • that mutual love is rare;
  • that love and sex are different things;
  • that even unrequited love is happiness;
  • that the gym is a different kind of exercise for a not-so-young man;
  • that with age comes a 'stoppage' that stops any action you take by simply asking your brain, "What for? What's the goal?";
  • that as you get older, of course you can eat all the foods you want... but almost all of them go into body fat;
  • that many women do not care what your age is (you can get married and fall in love at any age).
  • ...
 
And a person ages because their brain ages. And the body is already aging from the brain.

And by the way, women don't really care about that - they easily go from being lovers to wives, then to mothers and then to grandmothers. No 'mid-life crisis'.
It's a universal mechanism:)
A man is always a man ... no universality ... why does nature need us?
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