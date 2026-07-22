Interesting and Humour - page 2997
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Because I'm getting some bullshit... It's not funny.
Why do people (men, for example) grow a nail on their little finger?
I did not grow it myself, but friends who did said it was easier to pick my ears that way)))
Does Google's suggestion depend on what you're looking for?
Because I'm getting some bullshit... It's not funny.
And what Google suggests - depends on what you're looking for?
Cause I'm getting some bullshit... nothing funny.
I don't know what it depends on. But I've obviously never made a query about pantyhose and tights)) and about all the other crap I've come up with - too.
I wasn't looking for a place to kill either.
There are devils in quiet waters.) You never know.) Google suggests just in case - in case you need it))).
Sometimes it's only as we get older that we think about what schools and universities should have explained, for example:
And by the way, women don't really care about that - they easily go from being lovers to wives, then to mothers and then to grandmothers. No 'mid-life crisis'.
It's a universal mechanism:)
A man is always a man ... no universality ... why does nature need us?