Interesting and Humour - page 4527

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Uladzimir Izerski:

Oh, come on. I can see that I'm a nervous irritant to you, so let's forget the conversation and live peacefully.

That's not true, and for some reason you're trying to get into a discussion about your opponent's personality instead of the issue at hand... OK, I won't attach any importance to your posts


Re the point... Interesting video, looks like it's true, I can judge from my experience - I didn't like Win8, I tried it 2 times for a couple of months, Win10 installed itself on my laptop and it suits me fine for about 3 or 4 years now - I don't want to go back to Win7 at all


 
Igor Makanu:

it's not, and for some reason you're trying to get into a discussion of your opponent's personality instead of the issue at hand... OK, I won't attach any importance to your posts


About the subject... interesting clip, looks like it's true, i know from my own experience - i didn't like Win8, i tried it for a couple of months, Win10 installed itself on my laptop and it suits me fine for about 3 or 4 years now - i don't want to go back to Win7


I have 10 on some computers but don't trust it yet.

 
Greetings to all traders! I'm new here, recently registered)
 
Hi :)
 
Igor Makanu:

it's not, and for some reason you're trying to get into a discussion of your opponent's personality instead of the issue at hand... OK, I won't attach any importance to your posts


About the point... Interesting video, looks like it's true, I can judge from my experience - I didn't like Win8, I tried it 2 times for a couple of months, Win10 installed itself on my laptop and it suits me fine for about 3 or 4 years now - I don't want to go back to Win7 at all


What a cool video and ladylike music...

poor linux! - it's been an outsider for almost 20 years

starting with vin8 microsoft got infected with the virus of primitivism in the interface and still can't get rid of it

how can they release something that resembles the work of a drunken student on the last night before the session?

ten is still glitchy, recently they broke the search, rollovers are a mess...

how could the search in the start menu be broken? but the majors managed to do it, but they quickly fixed it...

P.S. this never happened when Billy was around ))))

 

The win 10 situation is discouraging... are they looking for a grail?

I have everything on vin 8.1 myself.

 
Влад Бугорков:
Greetings to all traders! I'm new here, recently registered)

Hi. I ask at once. Did you bring the Grail?)

 
Влад Бугорков:
Greetings all traders! I'm new here, recently registered)

Greetings! As usual, I'll just say it's better to go to the factory

 
transcendreamer:

I don't get it.

How does an administrator run on one leg?

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