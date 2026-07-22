Interesting and Humour - page 2455
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Testing and developing the left and right hemispheres of the brain
You can easily test which hemisphere of your brain is currently active.
Take a look at the graphic attached to the post.
If the girl in the picture is rotating clockwise, you have a left brain (logic, analysis) that is more active at the moment. If she rotates counter-clockwise, you have an active right brain (emotions and intuition).
Which way does the girl rotate for you?
If you are looking at a picture simultaneously with your partner, friend, friend, acquaintance, it very often happens that you simultaneously observe the girl rotating in two opposite directions - one sees the rotation clockwise and the other counterclockwise. This is normal, you just have different hemispheres of your brain active at the moment.
It turns out that with some effort of thought, you can make a girl rotate in either direction. For starters, try looking at the picture again with unfocused eyes.
Got it?
Surprised, however.
The caterpillar with the glasses is painting her lips).
What a rocket. I caught a magnifying glass
It's nothing. There's a lot of healing going on these days.
;)
Let's test and develop the left and right hemispheres of the brain
Which way does the girl rotate with you?
If you are looking at a picture at the same time as your partner, friend, girlfriend, acquaintance, it very often happens that you simultaneously observe the girl rotating in two opposite directions - one sees the rotation clockwise and the other counterclockwise. This is normal, you just have different hemispheres of your brain active at the moment.
It turns out that with some effort of thought, you can make a girl rotate in either direction. For starters, try looking at the picture again with your eyes unfocused.
Did it work?
Personally, I can see the pendulum when I look at the heel of the supporting foot, but when I look a bit higher, it all turns into volume again, no way above the hips ((
Man, it turns out with time even the pendulum is not immediately easy to catch, that's the mogazy we have.
3D printer finishes printing first electric car
Local Motors launched the process of printing and assembling the world's first electric car made with 3D technology on Sunday, September 7. Work should be completed by Thursday and the output should be a complete two-seat, battery-powered car. The car will be manufactured using black plastic reinforced with carbon fibre. The motor, seats, wheels and windows will be made in the traditional way. The car will have only 47 parts.
Called Strati, the car will have a top speed of 40 miles per hour and a battery capacity of 120-150 miles,ITAR-TASS reported.Sales of the car could start within a few months. Its price, depending on the equipment, will range from 18 to 30 thousand dollars.
Nonsense. A lot of things are curable nowadays.
;)
And the fact that I'm all craving to ask Barabashka, whether it's a kick-ass ostrich in the banner is constantly giving out, it is treated?
(Obsession vague suspicion haunted after the publication of his screenshots, where he near the Bible and on the map).
...
(a haunting vague suspicion haunts him after he posted screenshots of him near the bible and on the map).
You noticed, didn't you?
Yeah