Interesting and Humour - page 352

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What do you think the grid is for?

 
notused:

What do you think the grid is for?

Is there a Rabbit in there?
 
Silent:
Is there a rabbit in there?

No, I don't think I've seen any rabbits there :)

I don't know the right answer either, I was just wondering why the netting? :)

 
notused:

What do you think the netting is for?

To keep some people from throwing rubbish

and others don't set it on fire.

 
Mischek:

Some people don't throw rubbish

and others don't set it on fire

that's what it looked like to me... And the centre of Chernigov
 
 
 
 
notused:

No, I don't think I've seen any rabbits there :)

I don't know the right answer either, I was just wondering why the netting? :)

For some reason I thought of Winnie the Pooh :)
 
notused:

What do you think the netting is for?

There's nothing to think about - it's definitely closed off for vandals, so they don't throw rubbish or set fire to it.

It's a good thing the netting's still intact. I guess the netting is in trouble, too.

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