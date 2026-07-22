Interesting and Humour - page 352
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What do you think the grid is for?
What do you think the grid is for?
Is there a rabbit in there?
No, I don't think I've seen any rabbits there :)
I don't know the right answer either, I was just wondering why the netting? :)
What do you think the netting is for?
To keep some people from throwing rubbish
and others don't set it on fire.
Some people don't throw rubbish
and others don't set it on fire
No, I don't think I've seen any rabbits there :)
I don't know the right answer either, I was just wondering why the netting? :)
What do you think the netting is for?
There's nothing to think about - it's definitely closed off for vandals, so they don't throw rubbish or set fire to it.
It's a good thing the netting's still intact. I guess the netting is in trouble, too.