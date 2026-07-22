Interesting and Humour - page 1974
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Merry Christmas (and good morning)
Merry Christmas (and good morning)
And Kaliningrad to Poland!
Freedom to East Prussia, the original German land!
What does the EC or EAC have to do... People are still communicating ...
And in Russia we celebrate all the holidays - both Catholic Christmas and our Orthodox Christmas, and all the New Year's... And then there is the Cambodian New Year, the Chinese New Year...
Yesterday a Chinese man in my profile (he is one of my profile friends) congratulated us Orthodox Christians with a Catholic Christmas ...
Iranians in the English part of the forum congratulated everyone on their holiday...
http://mycar.com.ru/misc/sezon.html
And Kaliningrad to Poland!
Freedom to East Prussia, the original German land!
What a mug.
Left the little kids without grapes, without vitamins, now the kids will get rickets and the cat will get a fat ass
Sorry, nobody wants us... They need money (trade, import ...). For the Germans we are Königsberg, for Poland we are Królewiec, and for Lithuania we are Karaliavičius ... and nobody wants to take ...
?!?! The Germans will kick you in the balls, I'm telling you... There's a smiley face that shows the appropriate gesture...
If you don't, Kant will wake up at night and look out your window
No one needs us, I'm sorry ... They need money (trade, import ...)