Interesting and Humour - page 1751
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That's it. Happy Saturday
I propose a shift: we give you the Crimea and you give us the Kuban, Stavropol Territory, Tyumen, and the Far East. Although no Far East will go to the Chinese anyway :)
What?
You give us the Crimea, we give you Putin.
That's it. Happy Saturday
I propose a shift: we give you the Crimea and you give us the Kuban, Stavropol Territory, Tyumen, and the Far East. Although no, the Far East will go to the Chinese anyway :)
Am I the only one who's trying to get the Crimea back?
I mean I'm stopping the emotional activity for the day.
I mean, I'm online...
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Pictured - Druzhba boarding house, Yalta, Ukraine
We also have a village. Buchalovskoe - take it away, the village of Nizhnie Razdolbosy is also asking for it in its entirety. They should go to Moldova, to Kympanu - they buried a bubble of Kashpirova there... a long time ago.
Hey, man, why are you giving away land left to right?
Am I the only one who wants to get the Crimea back?
Why do you need the Crimea? You have already dumped your cap on Siberia and you do not know what to do with it.
So, just to get a foothold. You should be taxed for not using the land :)
And why do you need the Crimea? You have already thrown your cap on Siberia, under the bunches, and you do not know what to do with it.
So, just to get a foothold. It's time to tax you for not using the land :)
I suggest the Russians be banned for inciting racial hatred.
Hey man, why are you giving away land left to right?
It's not easy for us tsars - long working hours... And whether I'm king or not!
And this... Shut up... Shh, shh, shh... They're here on an important state mission. They're here to pick up a bottle of Campy.