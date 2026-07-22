Interesting and Humour - page 1751

New comment
 

That's it. Happy Saturday



 
Urain:

I propose a shift: we give you the Crimea and you give us the Kuban, Stavropol Territory, Tyumen, and the Far East. Although no Far East will go to the Chinese anyway :)

What?

You give us the Crimea, we give you Putin.

 
newdigital:

That's it. Happy Saturday



Am I the only one who's going to get the Crimea back?
 
Urain:

I propose a shift: we give you the Crimea and you give us the Kuban, Stavropol Territory, Tyumen, and the Far East. Although no, the Far East will go to the Chinese anyway :)

We also have a village. We also have Buchalovskoye - take it away, Nizhnie Razdolbosy village is also asking for the whole team. They should go to Moldova, to Kympen - they buried a loaded bottle of Kashpirivka there... a long time ago.
 
Yoschik:
Am I the only one who's trying to get the Crimea back?

I mean I'm stopping the emotional activity for the day.

I mean, I'm online...

==========

Pictured - Druzhba boarding house, Yalta, Ukraine


 
artmedia70:
We also have a village. Buchalovskoe - take it away, the village of Nizhnie Razdolbosy is also asking for it in its entirety. They should go to Moldova, to Kympanu - they buried a bubble of Kashpirova there... a long time ago.

Hey, man, why are you giving away land left to right?

 
Yoschik:
Am I the only one who wants to get the Crimea back?

Why do you need the Crimea? You have already dumped your cap on Siberia and you do not know what to do with it.

So, just to get a foothold. You should be taxed for not using the land :)

 
Urain:

And why do you need the Crimea? You have already thrown your cap on Siberia, under the bunches, and you do not know what to do with it.

So, just to get a foothold. It's time to tax you for not using the land :)

Do you miss Siberia?
 
barabashkakvn:
I suggest the Russians be banned for inciting racial hatred.
Very wise, Ukrainians and Russians will fight today and make up tomorrow, but the Jews will still be to blame :)
 
Yoschik:

Hey man, why are you giving away land left to right?

It's not easy for us tsars - long working hours... And whether I'm king or not!

And this... Shut up... Shh, shh, shh... They're here on an important state mission. They're here to pick up a bottle of Campy.

1...174417451746174717481749175017511752175317541755175617571758...4979
New comment