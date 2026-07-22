Interesting and Humour - page 1170
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Bulgaria, of course... ;)
This is bullshit. Yesterday it was Monday and today it's... Friday. Shit.
Iron Man 3 trailer
So yesterday was Thursday...
Yes, maybe, but it was a Sunday the day before yesterday, I remember it.
It's a dead end.
Yes, maybe, but it was a Sunday the day before yesterday, I remember it.
I agree, but not everyone remembers it anymore.
It's a dead end.
Yes.