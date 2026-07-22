Interesting and Humour - page 1170

New comment
 
Contender: You'll excuse me, but a joke about the Prague bombing is not a personal relationship.
I agree. The joke and the altercation have been deleted.
 
This is bullshit. Yesterday it was Monday and today it's... Friday. Shit.
 
 
Manov:

Bulgaria, of course... ;)

It's so beautiful! The coach on the RF national ball team coach!
 
 
 
Mischek:
This is bullshit. Yesterday it was Monday and today it's... Friday. Shit.
So yesterday was Thursday...
 

Iron Man 3 trailer

 
Contender:
So yesterday was Thursday...

Yes, maybe, but it was a Sunday the day before yesterday, I remember it.

It's a dead end.

 
Mischek:

Yes, maybe, but it was a Sunday the day before yesterday, I remember it.

I agree, but not everyone remembers it anymore.

It's a dead end.

Yes.

1...116311641165116611671168116911701171117211731174117511761177...4979
New comment