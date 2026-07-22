Interesting and Humour - page 2870
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in eight months
Why me?
I'm shocked myself.)
First they found a stiff, then they disappeared.
it's interesting to assume that the next news item will be: "The whole group or several people are missing in the area of Dyatlov Pass".
although they're already missing and haven't contacted us.
Why bury it beforehand. So far they've been in touch once every four days. So maybe we'll know something more definite soon. It's possible, of course.
My opinion: the tourism is entertaining itself to attract extremists. Everyone is alive and well, no dead bodies were found.
What's your hurry? A few days and the information will be confirmed or disproved.
You amaze me. You're in the market, but you don't have the patience.
I don't know about other operating systems, but in Windows 10 the Market Watch window can be turned into a clock:
Nicholas II (diary entry 19 November 1884)
This is how the Irtysh froze. This photo is nicknamed 'The Scream of the Irtysh'.