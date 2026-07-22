Interesting and Humour - page 2776
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A dog on a sketchboard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixV6axKM1Gs
Bravo, Julia! Such worthy examples of love for domestic (non-sanctioned) products are what young people should learn from! :-)
Why hasn't anyone posted about sneakers from the future in two days? )
Parliament of Jamaica
http://geektimes.ru/post/264626/
Uncle Alan's story is not about hunting)
Went to the cardiac centre. They put up a daily blood pressure monitor. Cuff on my arm and a motor in my purse. Took periodic blood pressure readings. On the way back were pestered by some two types - well, sort of, who are you, where are you from, is there any trifle? On the way back, we were pestered by two guys - well, who are you, where have you come from? I stood up straight in surprise and froze (I forgot something about it). These two types stared at me dumbfounded too - suddenly the humming began and the left arm was pumping in front of my eyes! Just then the engine cut out and I, in a robot voice, with a glassy stare into the void, said: - Combat mode engaged. HOW THEY FUCKED OFF! YOU SHOULD HAVE SEEN IT! ...
Tse
Fill in your tax return correctly
The UK tax office has refused to accept a citizen's tax return because of inaccuracies in the form.
Under "Dependants Dependent on You", the Evesham resident wrote the following:
2.1 million illegal immigrants,
1.1 million drug addicts,
4.4 million unemployed Jeremy Kyle show viewers,
900 thousand prisoners in 85 jails,
650 idiots in Parliament and the European Commission.
The tax officer said that such an answer was unacceptable.
... "Who am I missing?" the citizen tried to clarify.
Maybe it was before, or maybe it's a new feature: now, if the account in Signals is a cent, a warning is issued: