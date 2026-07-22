Interesting and Humour - page 1855
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Except they had nothing to do with Ukraine. But they hate Krupsky.
What's up? Did you get a piece of the idol?
Even crows are better than cats
You don't even have a church there with the government
"Where there are two Ukrainians, there are three hetmans.
Christianity - 3 major denominations Orthodox, Greek Catholics, Catholics, plus many Protestant churches. The struggle for the flock is as intense as for the electorate )
Tonight from 3 to 4 a.m. NASA will illuminate the moon in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, one hundred percent.
You don't even have a church there with the government