Interesting and Humour - page 1855

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For the truth about khidomasons, the state department and Ukrainian fascists
Оскар для Киселева и телеканала Россия- журналист вворвался в эфир на Евромайдан
Оскар для Киселева и телеканала Россия- журналист вворвался в эфир на Евромайдан
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"Передайте Оскар телеканалу Россия и Дмитрию Киселеву за ложь и ахинею по отношению к Евромайдану!" - сказал журналист Виталий Седюк, ворвавшись в прямой эфи...
 
alexx_v:
Except they had nothing to do with Ukraine. But they hate Krupsky.

What's up? Did you get a piece of the idol?

 

Even crows are better than cats

 
 
 

You don't even have a church there with the government

 
Yoschik: You don't even have a church with the government there

"Where there are two Ukrainians, there are three hetmans.

Christianity - 3 major denominations Orthodox, Greek Catholics, Catholics, plus many Protestant churches. The struggle for the flock is as intense as for the electorate )

[Deleted]  
Tonight from 3 to 4 a.m. NASA will illuminate the moon in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, one hundred percent
 
alexx_v:
Tonight from 3 to 4 a.m. NASA will illuminate the moon in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, one hundred percent.
They would rather feed the hungry poor Ukrainians who have been starved and robbed by the monument for a century.
 
Yoschik:

You don't even have a church there with the government

the church has its own interests.
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