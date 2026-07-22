Interesting and Humour - page 3776
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not enough).
"Predator 2 in the Izhevsk woods
"Predator 2 in Izhevsk forests
Udmurt forests )PS: AutoStitch
it's not enough)
Why is the image crumpled around the edges?
Why is the image crumpled around the edges?
stitched from several images
the distortion is the result of stitching.
stitched together from several photos
The distortion is the result of the stitching.
Something like panoramic photography, only by hand from several photos?
Something like a panoramic shot, only manually from several photos?
Yeah, something like that.
Well, it's almost fully automatic, you just have to specify the files to sculpt from.
You don't have to keep the file order.