Interesting and Humour - page 3776

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Alexandr Bryzgalov:

not enough).


"Predator 2 in the Izhevsk woods

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

"Predator 2 in Izhevsk forests

Udmurt forests )

PS: AutoStitch
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

it's not enough)


Why is the image crumpled around the edges?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Why is the image crumpled around the edges?

stitched from several images

the distortion is the result of stitching.

 


 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

stitched together from several photos

The distortion is the result of the stitching.


Something like panoramic photography, only by hand from several photos?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Something like a panoramic shot, only manually from several photos?

Yeah, something like that.

Well, it's almost fully automatic, you just have to specify the files to sculpt from.

You don't have to keep the file order.

 
 
 
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