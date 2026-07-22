Interesting and Humour - page 1725
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Good night
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What a mess you have in your head ) and resentment
So it was. Before perestroika, there were sausage trains from Gorki (Nizhny Novgorod) to Moscow. So it's not near Moscow or Moscow Region, but it's about 400 km away... I hope you understand what madness it was to go 400 km away for sausages, condensed milk, cheese and other so-called delicacies?
When the new times came (perestroika, the exposé of Stalin in association with the Party, etc.) I did not buy sausages, but books. I spent more than half of my modest budget on books, and the rest was barely enough to eat. I didn't read everything, but there were some interesting books back then.
Thanks to a famous cult for helping me through the mid-90s. Nowadays it is very much criticized for totalitarianism and other excesses (even back then it was heavily criticized), but I worked in this organization and got at least 100 quid a week - a real, full-fledged "green.
Only those who are now at least 40 remember the 90-91s. It was a total bummer: first, green sausages in grocery shops, and then - food stamps, cigarettes in the form of steers in glass jars, burnt-out bulbs on sale (in order to replace good ones that were more needed at home), a huge pile of bookstores, cheap litre "Royal" in almost any shop (pure alcohol, by the way, but Polish, ie.the exchange of 25-ruble banknotes all over the country in three days, the ruble's collapse, and other wonders.
It was an era, folks. An era of total and drastic impoverishment of ordinary people and incredible enrichment of some. If that era was in your childhood (or before your current body was conceived), then you know nothing about that time. And about the time before that and now called "sovk".
The "sovok" that we have now is nothing compared to the real one. I'm not saying it was better. It was just different.
Yeah, it was.
It was, but that's not what the post was about.
And you probably know from your parents how relative everything is.
It was, but that's not what the post was about.
And you probably know from your parents how relative everything is.
OK, that's fine. It's over. It's a bit of a rush... Probably 'cause I had a Friday night beer...
Volvo commercial.