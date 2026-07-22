Interesting and Humour - page 1725

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Bingo

 
newdigital:

Good night



Are you sure you're asleep? So it's OK to be erotic?
 

How it works


 
Yoschik:
What a mess you have in your head ) and resentment

So it was. Before perestroika, there were sausage trains from Gorki (Nizhny Novgorod) to Moscow. So it's not near Moscow or Moscow Region, but it's about 400 km away... I hope you understand what madness it was to go 400 km away for sausages, condensed milk, cheese and other so-called delicacies?

When the new times came (perestroika, the exposé of Stalin in association with the Party, etc.) I did not buy sausages, but books. I spent more than half of my modest budget on books, and the rest was barely enough to eat. I didn't read everything, but there were some interesting books back then.

Thanks to a famous cult for helping me through the mid-90s. Nowadays it is very much criticized for totalitarianism and other excesses (even back then it was heavily criticized), but I worked in this organization and got at least 100 quid a week - a real, full-fledged "green.

Only those who are now at least 40 remember the 90-91s. It was a total bummer: first, green sausages in grocery shops, and then - food stamps, cigarettes in the form of steers in glass jars, burnt-out bulbs on sale (in order to replace good ones that were more needed at home), a huge pile of bookstores, cheap litre "Royal" in almost any shop (pure alcohol, by the way, but Polish, ie.the exchange of 25-ruble banknotes all over the country in three days, the ruble's collapse, and other wonders.

It was an era, folks. An era of total and drastic impoverishment of ordinary people and incredible enrichment of some. If that era was in your childhood (or before your current body was conceived), then you know nothing about that time. And about the time before that and now called "sovk".

The "sovok" that we have now is nothing compared to the real one. I'm not saying it was better. It was just different.

 
Mathemat:

Yeah, it was.

It was, but that's not what the post was about.

And you probably know from your parents how relative everything is.

 
Yoschik:

It was, but that's not what the post was about.

And you probably know from your parents how relative everything is.

Okay, fine. It's over. I'm feeling a little... Probably 'cause I had a Friday night beer...
 
Mathemat:
OK, that's fine. It's over. It's a bit of a rush... Probably 'cause I had a Friday night beer...
I just remembered coming out of the army. Cigarettes and liquor stamps. A voucher for each member of the family. That's the one. Royal liquor. I got a job at the radio-technical bureau in the Household Appliances Department of the then defensive Mining and Chemical Combine. I received my salary for the first month, but then it was over... interruptions, delays, idle time without pay. Everyone had to struggle to survive as best they could. Everybody was dragging everything from the factories and selling it on the markets. Radio-electronics were going through the roof. They sold microchips to the Koreans. They bought them, put them in their KIM TV sets and sold them to us. Someone managed to start their own business with the government's stolen money. Our adult population used to call them contemptuously "buy-sell". Now they are in power, and those who despised them live on a miserable pension and bow to the former cooperators in the Cabinet. And so Russia stands on stealing from head to tail. Only those who stole little in those days sat in jail, and those who stole enough sat in the Duma...
[Deleted]  

Volvo commercial.


 
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