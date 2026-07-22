Interesting and Humour - page 3094
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Russia to grant access to US and allied military satellite base >>>
Russia to grant access to US and allied military satellite base >>>
How to make a pot:
https://www.technologyreview.com/lists/companies/2015/?sort=location
https://www.technologyreview.com/lists/companies/2016/?sort=location
The incident took place during the players' morning warm-up. Ronaldo was approached by a CMTV correspondent who asked him if he was ready for the game.
Ronaldo himself explained his action by saying that he never gives interviews to CMTV journalists because they "pry into his private life".
The 50 smartest companies in the world in the last two years.
The 50 smartest companies in the world in the last two years.
Nigeria, little Israel...
And where are our smart companies? Probably where football is... and not just football. :)