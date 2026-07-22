Interesting and Humour - page 3094

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Sergey Golubev:
Fuck forex then go and play football
 
New programming language: neural interface, quantum computing, teleportation, use of nature-like phenomena to transfer information.
Десять миллиардов готовят к телепортации // Правительство приступает к обсуждению "Национальной технологической инициативы"
Десять миллиардов готовят к телепортации // Правительство приступает к обсуждению "Национальной технологической инициативы"
  • www.kommersant.ru
Согласно планам АСИ, к 2035 году в России должны появиться отечественный язык программирования, абсолютно безопасная связь на основе инфраструктуры квантовых коммуникаций, оператор связи нового типа для беспилотных систем и даже телепортация.
 

Russia to grant access to US and allied military satellite base >>>

Как сообщает газета «Известия», сейчас в открытом доступе находятся каталоги командования космической обороны США, в которых не содержатся данные по спутникам военного назначения США и их союзников. При этом в нём представлены российские спутники. Публикация собственного каталога позволит сделать публичными данные по наблюдаемым Россией космическим объектам.
Россия предоставит доступ к базе военных спутников США и их союзников
Россия предоставит доступ к базе военных спутников США и их союзников
  • russian.rt.com
Как сообщает газета «Известия», сейчас в открытом доступе находятся каталоги командования космической обороны США, в которых не содержатся данные по спутникам военного назначения США и их союзников. При этом в нём представлены российские спутники. Публикация собственного каталога позволит сделать публичными данные по наблюдаемым Россией...
 
Anatoli Kazharski:

Russia to grant access to US and allied military satellite base >>>

I wonder to whom exactly will they grant this access?
 

How to make a pot:

 
The 50 smartest companies in the world in the last two years.

https://www.technologyreview.com/lists/companies/2015/?sort=location

https://www.technologyreview.com/lists/companies/2016/?sort=location

50 Smartest Companies 2015
  • www.technologyreview.com
Why Shifting its fast DNA-reading machines from research applications primarily to hospitals and cancer clinics. 90 percent Company Details Why Its cheap DNA tests help would-be parents plan ahead. Now it sells cancer screens. 3.6 percent Proportion of U.S. couples that use its tests before trying to conceive Company Details Why The factory...
 
 


The incident took place during the players' morning warm-up. Ronaldo was approached by a CMTV correspondent who asked him if he was ready for the game.

Ronaldo himself explained his action by saying that he never gives interviews to CMTV journalists because they "pry into his private life".

 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
The 50 smartest companies in the world in the last two years.
Baidu in second Google in eighth? Doesn't exactly inspire confidence.
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
The 50 smartest companies in the world in the last two years.

Nigeria, little Israel...

And where are our smart companies? Probably where football is... and not just football. :)

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